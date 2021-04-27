First Choice Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of First Choice Bancorp Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ FCBP

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCBP) to Enterprise Financial Services Corp is fair to First Choice shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, First Choice common stockholders will receive 0.6603 shares of Enterprise Financial common stock for each First Choice common share held and cash in lieu of fractional shares. Upon closing, First Choice shareholders are expected to own approximately 20% of the combined company.
Halper Sadeh encourages First Choice shareholders to contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].
The investigation concerns whether First Choice and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for First Choice shareholders; (2) determine whether Enterprise Financial is underpaying for First Choice; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for First Choice shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of First Choice shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.
