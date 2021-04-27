Elixinol Introduces the First CBD Capsules Powered by Ginfortâ„¢

WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elixinol, a global hemp-derived CBD brand and industry veteran, has introduced Immune Gut Health, the first and only CBD capsules powered by Ginfort™. A proprietary ingredient, Ginfort™ is clinically tested to aid in digestion and contains 13 times more ginger actives than traditional ginger powders. For consumers who are focused on supporting a healthy immune system, Immune Gut Health is the latest addition to Elixinol's line of functionally driven CBD products.

"We are extremely proud to introduce this groundbreaking product to our customers and to the CBD marketplace," said Oliver Horn, Elixinol Global CEO. "Elixinol has been, and continues to be, committed to delivering the best quality CBD products on the market for people seeking effective wellness solutions. Our partnership with Ginfort™ has created a powerful new wellness option to support the immune system."

Combining ginger actives with CBD, which also supports a healthy gut, is a match that supports immune health. Known for its immune supporting and antioxidant properties, ginger aids in supporting gut health, where approximately 70-80 percent of the immune system lives. When CBD is consumed, the body's CB2 receptors are activated, maintaining balance within the body and aiding with food intake, and occasional nausea. These ingredients help keep the gut healthy, therefore the immune system supported.

Immune Gut Health capsules each contain a combination of 15mg of CBD and 200mg of Ginfort™. Both ingredients are acquired through the use of supercritical carbon dioxide extraction, ensuring the product is free of any harsh solvents. The capsules are liquid encapsulated, vegan and made with USA-grown hemp. Elixinol conducts rigorous third-party laboratory testing, quality control and provides clear and detailed certificates of analysis for each product.

Immune Gut Health is available in a 60-count bottle that retails for $64.99. The product is part of the new Immunity line from Elixinol and can be purchased exclusively at Elixinol.com. Ginfort™ is a trademark of Olene Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., exclusively licensed to DolCas Biotech, LLC.

About Elixinol: Elixinol is an original pioneer in the CBD industry — focused on the science, research and development of world-class cannabinoid products that provide real results for real people. A global company with a proven track record, Elixinol's products are sold online at Elixinol.com, at over 2,600 natural, specialty and conventional grocery stores and pharmacies across the U.S., and around the world. Elixinol distributes CBD products in North and South America, throughout Europe, Asia and the Pacific Region. Elixinol's parent company EXL (elixinolglobal.com) is publicly traded on the Australian Securities Exchange and on the U.S. OTC (ASX:EXL, OTC:ELLXF). More information available at Elixinol.com.

