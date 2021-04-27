SmartfoodÂ® Popcorn And Krispy KremeÂ® Unveil Iconic Flavor Mashup With SmartfoodÂ® Original Glazed Doughnut

PLANO, Texas, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of anticipation, Smartfood® has released a once-in-a-lifetime flavor experience for fans – just in time for summer. By marrying its delicious, ready-to-eat Smartfood® popcorn with the mouthwatering flavors of a Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Doughnut®, the brands will be taking fans on an unexpected and exciting journey with the latest offering – one that they can also feel good about.

Drawing on their rich history of providing fans with unique flavor innovations, Smartfood® and Krispy Kreme® have joined forces to launch Smartfood® Original Glazed Doughnut®. With the debut, the brand is answering countless fan requests asking for doughnut-flavored popcorn that will satisfy their taste buds no matter where they are, whether at home or on the go.

"When it comes to snacking, our fans look to us for unexpected, fun flavor innovations that help create joyful moments in their day," said Tina Mahal, VP of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "We are constantly looking for inspiration and pushing the boundaries of what's possible, which is why we're so excited to be teaming up with Krispy Kreme® to give our fans something that's new and never been done before."

In 2020, Smartfood® released Cap'n Crunch's® Crunch Berries Popcorn Mix® as the first-ever co-branded limited-edition flavor to extremely positive reviews. Looking to continue the momentum into the new year, they enlisted a panel of Gen Z consumers to brainstorm unexpected and playful mashups to bring to store shelves. The research showed that a Krispy Kreme fusion would be the perfect addition to the lineup, especially entering the summer months.

In June 2020, Krispy Kreme® rolled out Doughnut Bites® and Mini Crullers® in sweet snack aisles across the U.S. These all-new products include individually packaged Doughnut Bites® and Mini Crullers® in various flavors created for on-the-go enjoyment. These portable bite-sized snacks are ideal for busy consumers who love the joy of Krispy Kreme® even when there is not a Krispy Kreme® doughnut shop in their area. Now Krispy Kreme® is excited to lend our iconic Original Glazed® flavor to give consumers a one-of-a-kind Smartfood® Original Glazed Flavored Popcorn® experience.

This limited-time flavor is available now at Sam's Club and will be available in-store and online across major retailers nationwide starting May 24, while supplies last. Smartfood® Original Glazed Doughnut® comes in a 7.75oz bag for $3.99, 2.0oz bag for $1.99 and 18oz bag for $6.89.

To learn more about Smartfood® and purchase online, please visit https://www.smartfood.com/ and check out @smartfoodpopcorn on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter.

