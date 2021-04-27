Randstad US's TRANSCEND Program Announces First National Private-Nonprofit Partnership Focused on Skilling with Cisco, TechBridge and Urban Strategies

ATLANTA, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad US today announced it has signed three new partnerships through its TRANSCEND program with Cisco, TechBridge and Urban Strategies, Inc., to provide skilling and job opportunities to disadvantaged communities and Americans looking to pursue careers in account management, financial services, non-clinical healthcare and technology. The announcement comes as the American economy deals with a skills gap that could cost the nation $1.2 trillion in economic output over the next decade if employers do not take significant action.

The TRANSCEND program offers its participants opportunities to learn new skills that are necessary for today's in-demand jobs, engage with key industry leaders, benefit from virtual training and work directly with companies that offer real career opportunities.

To help maximize the program's impact, Randstad US has signed partnerships with corporate, nonprofit, and community organizations dedicated to closing the country's skills gap. Those partners include:

TechBridge and Randstad developed a national skilling strategy for participants looking to enter the technology fields. The partnership is developing curated courses that will develop technology and technology-adjacent skills, culminating in national technology certifications. Urban Strategies, Inc.: Urban Strategies, Inc., will serve as Randstad US's national community partner and ensure its skilling initiatives reach and provide adequate resources to diverse populations. Urban Strategies, Inc., will work across its 30-plus community ecosystem to leverage its engagement with families and individuals to pipeline talent into the TRANSCEND program.

"By partnering with organizations like Cisco, TechBridge and Urban Strategies, Randstad can help train individuals across the country on important skills that will unlock job opportunities and in-demand roles," said J. Keith Brown, Director, Community Impact with Randstad North America. "By bringing together leaders from corporate America, training programs and community organizations, Randstad is helping address systemic inequality on multiple fronts."

TRANSCEND's first 2021 cohort started the initial training courses in March, with four more groups to follow throughout the year.

"TechBridge is thrilled to partner with Randstad, Cisco, and Urban Strategies to create opportunities that close the digital skills gap and level the playing field for diverse and untapped communities," said Jahari Soward, Sr. Director of Workforce Development with TechBridge. "By removing barriers that lead to upwardly mobile careers we create economic equity for all."

"USI is proud to join this partnership as we support families through this strategic and impactful economic mobility pipeline," said Esther Shin, President with Urban Strategies, Inc. "Our equity centered work in community will inform the strategies that support Americans to create pathways that are stable and thriving."

TRANSCEND is one of several Randstad US's programs that will help the company reach its goal of reskilling 40,000 American workers by the end of 2021.

Additional resources:

Transcend Program for Participants and Client Interests: randstadusa.com/about/diversity/transcend/

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €20.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 86,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca .

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter.

About TechBridge

Founded in 2000, TechBridge is a nonprofit organization that utilizes current technology to help other nonprofits amplify their impact. TechBridge focuses on 501(c)3 organizations that provide services to break the cycle of generational poverty through the use of technology. Through collective action TechBridge applies its products, collaborative community programs and technical services on ending homelessness, preventing hunger, transforming workforce development, and ensuring justice.

About Urban Strategies

Founded in 1978, USI is a national nonprofit leader with extensive experience in implementing data-driven human capital development strategies in communities that are undergoing comprehensive physical revitalization. USI supports communities while working with community partners to develop equity-centered economic opportunities, cradle-to-college/career success, high-quality health services, and a range of comprehensive service supports. The organization has been involved in neighborhood transformation efforts in more than 24 cities and more than 40 neighborhoods across the nation. USI is an organization of color led by people of color seeking equitable results for children and families.

