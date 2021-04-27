>
Sire Bioscience Announces Name Change to PlantFuel Life Inc.

April 27, 2021 | About: XCNQ:SIRE +2.7% FRA:BR1C +3.97% OTCPK:BLLXF +0% OTCPK:BLLXF +0%

PR Newswire

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 27, 2021

New name reflects the expanding plant-based focus on health and wellness positioning of the company and its brand portfolio

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sire Bioscience Inc. (CSE: SIRE) (OTC: BLLXF) (FSE: BR1B) ("SIRE" or the "Company") announces that it intends to change its name to "PlantFuel Life Inc." and its ticker symbol to "FUEL" to better reflect its deepening commitment to connecting its brand portfolio with plant-based wellness. The new ISIN for the common shares is CA72748Q1081 and CUSIP is 72748Q108. No actions are needed from current shareholders relative to the ticker symbol change.

The company will provide details about when it will begin trading under the new name and ticker symbol as that information is available.

About Sire Bioscience
SIRE is a scientifically focused plant-based wellness company managed by a group of successful entrepreneurs who have extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. SIRE is a CPG life science company focused on the plant-based foods and supplements industry.

For additional information contact:

Sire Bioscience Inc.
E: [email protected]

Website: sirebioscience.com
Socials: @sirebioscience

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sire-bioscience-announces-name-change-to-plantfuel-life-inc-301277964.html

SOURCE PlantFuel Life Inc.


