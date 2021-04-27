Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Alfa Laval AB (publ)

LUND, Sweden, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Alfa Laval AB (publ) was held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. As a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of the spread of covid-19, the Annual General Meeting was conducted only by advance voting, so-called postal voting, in accordance with temporary legislation. Speeches from Alfa Laval's Chairman of the Board and CEO are available on the company's website www.alfalaval.com.

Income statement and balance sheet and discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting approved the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for 2020 as presented. The members of the Board of Directors and the company's CEO were discharged from liability for the period covered by the annual report.

Dividend

The Annual General Meeting resolved on a dividend to shareholders of SEK 5.50 per share. It was further resolved that the record date for the dividend should be Thursday, April 29, 2021, which means that payment of the dividend is expected to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Board of Directors and External Auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the number of Board members appointed by the Meeting is increased by one person and thus consists of nine members elected by the Annual General Meeting with no deputies. Both the number of auditors and deputy auditors were decided to be two.

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, Maria Moræus Hanssen, Dennis Jönsson, Henrik Lange, Ray Mauritsson, Heléne Mellquist, Finn Rausing, Jörn Rausing and Ulf Wiinberg were re-elected and Lilian Fossum Biner was newly elected as members of the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the 2022 Annual General Meeting. Dennis Jönsson was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect the authorized public accountants Staffan Landén and Karoline Tedevall as the company's auditors for the coming year.

Fees and compensation

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that board fees shall be paid in the amount of SEK 1,850,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 615,000 each to other members who are not employees of the company. Furthermore, fees for committee work shall be paid in the amount of SEK 250,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and in the amount of SEK 150,000 each to other members, and in the amount of SEK 75,000 to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 75,000 each to the other members.

It was decided, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that auditors' fees shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices within the auditor's quotation.

The Annual General Meeting also resolved to approve the remuneration report presented by the Board. Guidelines for remuneration to senior executives were adopted in accordance with the Board's proposal.

Authorization for the Board to decide on the acquisition of the company's own shares

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the Board is authorized to acquire shares in the company during the period up to the 2022 Annual General Meeting. The company's holding at any given time may, however, not exceed five percent (5%) of all shares in the company. Acquisitions shall take place on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price per share within the price range applicable at the time of acquisition.

Articles of association

The Annual General Meeting resolved to introduce two new provisions in Alfa Laval's Articles of Association that allow the Board to collect proxies and to decide that shareholders shall be able to vote in advance.

Complete minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be published on www.alfalaval.com.

