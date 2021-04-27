Czech Library Chooses Infortrend SAN for Cluster Virtualization

TAIPEI, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, has won several tenders for IT projects of the Municipal Library in Prague. All-flash unified storage EonStor GSa 3000, high availability hybrid HDD/SSD SAN EonStor DS 4000 and DS 1000 were deployed in server virtualization application.

Founded in 1891, the Municipal Library in Prague is the biggest and one of the most important libraries in the Czech Republic. The library is constantly working on digitizing materials and modernizing its services. As an organization in the budget sphere, it is bound by the conditions for tenders, so they were looking for an optimal SAN solution without unnecessary vendor-lock.

EonStor GSa 3000, DS 4000, and DS 1000 were chosen as shared block devices for virtualization clusters. The data is moved between virtual fields according to the current requirements: virtual servers, repository of backups or non-critical data, etc. Critical data run on all-flash unified storage EonStor GSa 3000 (with 5000 IOPS) and high availability DS 4000 with dual redundant controller and SSD cache. DS 1000 was set to handle secondary operational tasks and provide capacity for the digitized materials. To a pleasant surprise of the library IT team, DS 1000 greatly lightened the operation of DS 4000 eliminating bottlenecks, even under a load of 40 virtual severs and almost constant flow of 2000 IOPS.

"We have been purchasing Infortrend storage since 2013. We also have experience with other famous brands, so we can compare. Infortrend does not lag behind them, offering comparable performance and quality without the need to pay "for brand". At the same time, many Infortrend technical solutions come to us as even more modern and better than those of branded competitors. So, we are definitely satisfied," said IT specialist of the Municipal Library in Prague.

Learn more about EonStor DS and EonStor GSa

Learn more about Storage for Virtualization

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/czech-library-chooses-infortrend-san-for-cluster-virtualization-301274440.html

SOURCE Infortrend Technology