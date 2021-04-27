AIkido Pharma Announces Dr. Rachel Yehuda's Appearance at SXSW

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company") today announced that Dr. Rachel Yehuda appeared at SXSW for a panel discussion entitled Psychedelics: Rewiring Mental Health Care. The Company is a proud supporter of Dr. Yehuda's research. The SXSW panel discussed ongoing clinical trials, recent medical discoveries, and how psilocybin may be part of the solution to our mental health crisis. The session is available on demand at the SXSW website.

As previously noted, there are 45 million Americans with a mental illness. In recent years, medical professionals have turned to natural medicine for an answer - and they might have found it in psilocybin, the psychoactive substance found in magic mushrooms. Designated as "breakthrough therapy" by the FDA, psilocybin therapy has the potential to reinvent the paradigm for treating psychiatric disorders like addiction, PTSD and depression. The panel discussion allows individuals to listen to experts in all things mushroom and psychiatry examine the potential of psilocybin mushrooms in revolutionizing mental healthcare. They discuss ongoing clinical trials, recent medical discoveries and how the fungi may be part of the solution to America's mental health crisis.

About AIkido Pharma Inc.

AIkido Pharma Inc. was initially formed in 1967 and is a biotechnology Company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers, and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and University of Maryland at Baltimore. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer and prostate cancer. We are constantly seeking to grow our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company is also developing a broad-spectrum antiviral platform that may potentially inhibit replication of multiple viruses including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV (coronavirus), MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aikido-pharma-announces-dr-rachel-yehudas-appearance-at-sxsw-301278056.html

SOURCE AIkido Pharma Inc.