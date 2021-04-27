2U, Inc. and Keypath Education Partner With Pepperdine University to Power Online Master of Public Policy and Leadership Degree

MALIBU, Calif., LANHAM, Md., and CHICAGO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), and Keypath Education, two global leaders in education technology, today announced a joint initiative to power Pepperdine University's new online Master of Public Policy and Leadership (MPPL) degree. This program marks 2U's first partnership with the Pepperdine School of Public Policy and the 11th online degree offering that 2U powers across four schools at Pepperdine University . Today's announcement also marks the second 2U-Keypath joint initiative since the two companies announced a strategic partnership in February 2019.

Building on the success of Pepperdine's on-campus Master of Public Policy (MPP) degree —a top 10 graduate policy program in the West, as ranked by U.S. News and World Report—this 33-credit online MPPL program will equip graduates with the necessary tools and skills to become public leaders across government, nonprofit, and policy-related business sectors. Designed for early- and mid-career professionals and set to launch in 2022, the program also includes three stackable certificates—a first of its kind for Pepperdine—focused on local government, education policy, and policy communications.

"With the pandemic impacting every industry and government sector in seismic ways, there has never been a more important moment to broaden access to rigorous, engaging, and flexible training for today and tomorrow's public leaders," said Pete Peterson, dean and Braun Family Dean's Chair of the Pepperdine School of Public Policy. "We are thrilled to begin this partnership with Keypath—building on Pepperdine University's thriving relationship with 2U—to expand the reach of our traditional MPP program, one of the highest-ranked programs of its kind in the West, with these unique added components of stackability and flexibility."

In today's complex political and economic environment, professionals with a degree in public policy will be positioned to tackle important issues of public interest and serve society in meaningful ways. Amid the current pandemic and political climate, policy professionals who can humanize politics, create sustainable policy solutions, and practice effective public leadership are needed now more than ever.

"Pepperdine University and 2U have worked collaboratively since 2017 to expand access to its distinguished graduate programs, and we're thrilled to continue our important work together with the launch of the new online MPPL," said Andrew Hermalyn, 2U's president of global partnerships. "This program is truly innovative, and it shows how high-quality online higher education programs can open doors for mid-career professionals looking to unlock new skills, experiences, and fulfilling career opportunities."

"Keypath is excited to continue our strategic partnership with 2U to power this online degree program with Pepperdine, an esteemed and student-centered university with a strong commitment to quality, flexibility, and innovation in higher education," said Steve Fireng, CEO of Keypath Education. "At Keypath, we strive to deliver purposeful online programs that deliver career-relevant skills, and I have no doubt Pepperdine's online MPPL will do just that."

Pepperdine University has partnered with 2U since 2017 to offer a variety of online master's degree programs in business, law, and psychology across three schools at the institution. In addition, the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School offers technical boot camps , powered by 2U, in fintech and digital marketing.

To learn more about the range of 2U-powered online degrees and boot camps Pepperdine offers through its partnership with 2U, please visit: https://2u.com/partners/pepperdine-university/

