Morgan Advanced Materials PLC Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LSE:MGAM, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of £3.12 per share and the market cap of £890.4 million, Morgan Advanced Materials PLC stock appears to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Morgan Advanced Materials PLC is shown in the chart below.

Because Morgan Advanced Materials PLC is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Morgan Advanced Materials PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.49, which is worse than 67% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. The overall financial strength of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC is fair. This is the debt and cash of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Morgan Advanced Materials PLC has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of £910.7 million and loss of £0.086 a share. Its operating margin of 9.39% better than 66% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Morgan Advanced Materials PLC's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC is -3.1%, which ranks worse than 71% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -37.7%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Industrial Products industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Morgan Advanced Materials PLC's return on invested capital is 19.14, and its cost of capital is 8.74. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC is shown below:

In short, Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LSE:MGAM, 30-year Financials) stock gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. To learn more about Morgan Advanced Materials PLC stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

