How Much Time Should we Spend Analyzing a Business?

In a recent article, I claimed that most investors are looking for an "easy" way to make money, and the whole Wall Street machine is geared to meeting this ambition. From free trading apps like Robinhood to simplified valuation techniques such as the price-earnings ratio, every part of the market is geared to finding the "best" solution and making the most money as fast as possible without spending too much time and effort on different options.

This is precisely the opposite approach one should take when managing one's portfolio. Successful investors buy securities intending to hold them for many years. Successful investors also conduct rigorous due diligence on each opportunity before taking a position in order to reduce downside risk and ensure maximum chance of future growth.

So, how long should one spend analyzing a company? There's no set answer to this question. Investors should spend as much time as they feel omfortable with. However, at the very least, I think one should start with reading the company's annual report.

The time required to analyze a business

At Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) 1996 annual shareholder meeting, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) explained that reading annual reports was his favorite method for research companies. He said, "we've gotten a lot of ideas from annual reports."

Following this statement, Buffett's right-hand man, Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio), added, "it takes a long time to read the annual report even if it's a comparatively simple business because if you really are trying to understand it, it's not a bit easy."

Buffett agreed, adding that it takes him around "45 minutes or an hour" on each annual report. We could use this as a rough guide. An hour of research on any business is enough to get a basic understanding of how it makes money. It's also enough time to establish if it falls inside one's circle of competence. An hour should be more than enough time to establish if it is worth reviewing the enterprise further, or if one should avoid it.

But this is only a tiny step in the valuation process. Reviewing just one annual report will provide a rough overview of the business for that year. It gives little to no insight into previous years. Therefore, one should review previous years' annual reports as well.

Looking past the business

Analyzing company performance over the past 10 years would provide detailed insight into how it has performed in different economic environments and the opportunities available for growth in the years ahead.

A decade of annual reports with an hour spent on each would be 10 hours of research. On top of this, Buffett recommended looking at different businesses as well:

"The way you learn about businesses is by absorbing information about them, thinking, deciding what counts and what doesn't count, relating one thing to another."

He recommended spending at least one hour on each company in the sector. So, if there were six businesses in a sector, that would be six hours of research on top of the 10 hours of analysis of annual reports.

In reality, conducting enough research on a business will be a lot longer. Understanding how a company works and makes money requires far more analysis than just reviewing annual reports.

In my view, every investor should have a good grounding in accounting to start with and a broad understanding of how the sector in question works. There may be different companies to review around the world and diverse perspectives to consider.

All of these are challenges the average investor has to overcome. There are handsome rewards for spending the time and effort to understand each business.

The analysis doesn't stop when the position is acquired. That's why it can be sensible to own a few core holdings and spend most of one's time on these assets. The amount of time required to analyze the new positions could make sustaining an extensive portfolio incredibly challenging.

