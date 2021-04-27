Tuttle Tactical Management LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Starboard Value Acquisition Corp, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Tuttle Tactical Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Starboard Value Acquisition Corp, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC owns 183 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IVV, SVAC, APSG, CRHC, CCAC, AVAN, GRSV, KSMT, DCRB, IMPX, FPAC, FPAC, HZAC, GOAC, TWCT, PDAC, IPOF, CCV.U, SUSA, IVOL, JPM, MNA, VXX, KDP, MO, JNJ, DE, T, GS, LUMN, KO, CMCSA, D, EXR, MS, DIS, BAC, INTU, WBA, ABBV, BF.B, DLB, POOL, ATVI, CINF, HEI, GWW, PPL, APTV, PGR, KKR, MORN, QRTEA, OACB, IBKR, CNP, HRB, KMI, CVX, EQC, JJSF, LAZ, MSM, PCAR, PSA, RMD, ALSN, FOXA, BPYU, HUBB, IBM, INTC, LKQ, PRGO, UHS, SBRA, NFE, BDN, CMI, OKE, PHM, PBCT, XOM, LEN, WMB, FICO, VNO, RNG, IRM, SLG, TRN, FND, TSLA, WIX, CRWD, DT, ATCO, MELI, ZG, SMAR, VTI, PEP, VLO, HOME, DESP, DOCU, FTCH, DDOG, GLD, PG, DKNG, DBC, KMX, FE, OXY, LSI, SNOW, BDX, CDLX, UPWK, FSLY, PTON, IWM, AGNC, NLY, ACND, MOTV, AIV,
- Added Positions: SPY, PRPB, VIXY, ETAC, TREB, ESGU, HEC, DEH, OACB.U, AMT, CPSR, DHR, MCO, MSFT, MKTX, V, C, CRM, BKR, AMZN, MA, SPGI, FB, CHTR, AAPL, TW, NOW, SPG, MOS, OKTA, TWLO, MAR, EFA,
- Reduced Positions: TLT, XLNX, NVDA, STX, ERIE, CTAS, VZ, RHI, AVY, CBRE, F, QQQ, MET, AAL, UBER, SE, PM, ZM, EEM, GM, GOOGL, PYPL, SQ,
- Sold Out: IEF, IEI, USMV, VLUE, DIA, IVE, IJR, APH, CCIV, SHY, MCHP, TXN, PFE, CME, PAYX, SNA, AVB, AME, GOOG, MSI, EQR, ESS, AOS, WPF, BA, AMGN, LSTR, CSCO, AACQ, RCL, TYL, WMT, AMP, GSAH, AMAT, VRSN, QCOM, SVACU, SBUX, MRNA, FUSE, HLT, RF, OLED, PDD, SIRI, SNAP, AMD, SHOP, UHAL, XRAY, ITW, KLAC, CXO, NXPI, MCD, KMB, APA, LRCX, CTRE, PRU, PFG, UNM, ANGL, TIP, INFO, IVZ, CAH, DVA, DISCA, MTD, XRX, IFF, TIF, BF.A, DISCK, EBAY, CDW, ECL, AHACU, SLM, GE,
For the details of Tuttle Tactical Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tuttle+tactical+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Tuttle Tactical Management LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 56,034 shares, 12.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 165.90%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 19,405 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Starboard Value Acquisition Corp (SVAC) - 740,804 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
- CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) - 675,317 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 963.52%
- Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) - 575,604 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
Tuttle Tactical Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 19,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Starboard Value Acquisition Corp (SVAC)
Tuttle Tactical Management LLC initiated holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $10.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 740,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG)
Tuttle Tactical Management LLC initiated holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 575,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)
Tuttle Tactical Management LLC initiated holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 435,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp (CCAC)
Tuttle Tactical Management LLC initiated holding in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $11.88, with an estimated average price of $10.72. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 306,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Avanti Acquisition Corp (AVAN)
Tuttle Tactical Management LLC initiated holding in Avanti Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $11.01, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 311,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Tuttle Tactical Management LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 165.90%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.94%. The holding were 56,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB)
Tuttle Tactical Management LLC added to a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 963.52%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 675,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY)
Tuttle Tactical Management LLC added to a holding in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 238.86%. The purchase prices were between $9.35 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $12.78. The stock is now traded at around $8.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 439,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC)
Tuttle Tactical Management LLC added to a holding in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp by 465.74%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10.84, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $9.812700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 343,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Trebia Acquisition Corp (TREB)
Tuttle Tactical Management LLC added to a holding in Trebia Acquisition Corp by 432.20%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.67. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 274,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Tuttle Tactical Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 159.94%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 35,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Tuttle Tactical Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Tuttle Tactical Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Tuttle Tactical Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Tuttle Tactical Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96.Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Tuttle Tactical Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Tuttle Tactical Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03.Reduced: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Tuttle Tactical Management LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 83.07%. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $139.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.09%. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC still held 2,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Tuttle Tactical Management LLC reduced to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 66.2%. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $133.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.26%. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC still held 4,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Tuttle Tactical Management LLC reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 67.93%. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $618.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC still held 1,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Seagate Technology PLC (STX)
Tuttle Tactical Management LLC reduced to a holding in Seagate Technology PLC by 73%. The sale prices were between $58.72 and $77.98, with an estimated average price of $69.63. The stock is now traded at around $93.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC still held 4,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE)
Tuttle Tactical Management LLC reduced to a holding in Erie Indemnity Co by 61.14%. The sale prices were between $220.91 and $260.54, with an estimated average price of $243.05. The stock is now traded at around $222.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC still held 2,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Cintas Corp (CTAS)
Tuttle Tactical Management LLC reduced to a holding in Cintas Corp by 61.84%. The sale prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54. The stock is now traded at around $351.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC still held 1,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Tuttle Tactical Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tuttle Tactical Management LLC keeps buying