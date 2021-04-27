Tuttle Tactical Management LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Starboard Value Acquisition Corp, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Tuttle Tactical Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Starboard Value Acquisition Corp, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC owns 183 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 56,034 shares, 12.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 165.90% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 19,405 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. New Position Starboard Value Acquisition Corp (SVAC) - 740,804 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. New Position CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) - 675,317 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 963.52% Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) - 575,604 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. New Position

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 19,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC initiated holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $10.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 740,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC initiated holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 575,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC initiated holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 435,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC initiated holding in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $11.88, with an estimated average price of $10.72. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 306,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC initiated holding in Avanti Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $11.01, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 311,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 165.90%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.94%. The holding were 56,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC added to a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 963.52%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 675,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC added to a holding in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 238.86%. The purchase prices were between $9.35 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $12.78. The stock is now traded at around $8.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 439,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC added to a holding in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp by 465.74%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10.84, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $9.812700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 343,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC added to a holding in Trebia Acquisition Corp by 432.20%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $10.67. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 274,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 159.94%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 35,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39.

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96.

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67.

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03.

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 83.07%. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $139.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.09%. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC still held 2,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC reduced to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 66.2%. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $133.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.26%. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC still held 4,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 67.93%. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $618.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC still held 1,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC reduced to a holding in Seagate Technology PLC by 73%. The sale prices were between $58.72 and $77.98, with an estimated average price of $69.63. The stock is now traded at around $93.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC still held 4,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC reduced to a holding in Erie Indemnity Co by 61.14%. The sale prices were between $220.91 and $260.54, with an estimated average price of $243.05. The stock is now traded at around $222.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC still held 2,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC reduced to a holding in Cintas Corp by 61.84%. The sale prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54. The stock is now traded at around $351.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC still held 1,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.