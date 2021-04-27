Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC Buys Apple Inc, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

Investment company Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AAPL, PCI,
- Added Positions: AGG, USMV, IVW, MTUM, VNQ, IEFA, VHT, QQQ, VCR, IEMG, VCSH, IVV, LQD,
- Reduced Positions: IJH,
- Sold Out: BSV, MINT,
For the details of Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adaptive+financial+consulting%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 327,804 shares, 25.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.15%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 216,019 shares, 11.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 86,386 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.40%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 191,638 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.05%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 173,369 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.70%
Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.95 and $22.57, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $22.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.
