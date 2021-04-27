PFG Advisors Buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Wells Fargo, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Investment company PFG Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Procter & Gamble Co, Johnson & Johnson, sells Wells Fargo, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PFG Advisors. As of 2021Q1, PFG Advisors owns 428 stocks with a total value of $758 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WM, TGT, UPS, KMB, AEP, ED, TTC, UL, DEO, ROK, WELL, AVB, GSK, AGGY, GBIL, ADM, KEYS, XLF, GIS, LCII, AVLR, IYR, IWS, FAST, DUK, CGNX, FIXD, EFV, PLD, DOCU, D, PLUG, LIN, CCI, SYY, TROW, TPL, ECL, FXO, ADP, NOBL, SPTL, AMT, FDIS, XLRE, FXN, VNLA, ITM, SUB, CSX, VMO, SDY, IUSB, SPGI, LOW, JLL, PPA, PTH, QQEW, SCHP, RF, FR, LLY, TFI, VGSH, DE, XLE, BIIB, PM, PBA, PSX, FNV, BNDX, BOTZ, WPC, AMAT, TRV, SO, ORCL, DBO, KSM, EVV, MAV, SAND, AQB, CHEK,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 118,185 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 132.72% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 208,303 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.69% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 63,935 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.10% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 107,990 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.33% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 56,831 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.54%

PFG Advisors initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $134.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 27,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Advisors initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $204.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 15,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Advisors initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $195.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 17,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Advisors initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $129.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 17,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Advisors initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 28,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Advisors initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36. The stock is now traded at around $76.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 29,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Advisors added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 132.72%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $260.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 118,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Advisors added to a holding in Apple Inc by 54.69%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 208,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Advisors added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 36.10%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $339.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 63,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Advisors added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 471.80%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $130.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 33,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Advisors added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 92.58%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $163.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 45,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 28.33%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $152.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 107,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Advisors sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59.

PFG Advisors sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $62.88 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $67.52.

PFG Advisors sold out a holding in Just Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.02 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $3.94.

PFG Advisors sold out a holding in Inphi Corp. The sale prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21.

PFG Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $38.18 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $38.7.

PFG Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $51.94 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $53.08.