PFG Advisors Buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Wells Fargo, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

April 27, 2021 | About: MSFT -0.24% AAPL -0.29% QQQ -0.62% PG -0.07% JNJ -0.29% VIG +0.18% WM +0.53% TGT +0.63% UPS +11.8% KMB -0.77% AEP -0.18% ED -0.1% LHX -0.4%

Investment company PFG Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Procter & Gamble Co, Johnson & Johnson, sells Wells Fargo, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PFG Advisors. As of 2021Q1, PFG Advisors owns 428 stocks with a total value of $758 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of PFG Advisors
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 118,185 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 132.72%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 208,303 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.69%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 63,935 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.10%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 107,990 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.33%
  5. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 56,831 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.54%
New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)

PFG Advisors initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $134.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 27,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

PFG Advisors initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $204.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 15,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

PFG Advisors initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $195.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 17,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

PFG Advisors initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $129.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 17,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

PFG Advisors initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 28,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

PFG Advisors initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36. The stock is now traded at around $76.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 29,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

PFG Advisors added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 132.72%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $260.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 118,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

PFG Advisors added to a holding in Apple Inc by 54.69%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 208,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

PFG Advisors added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 36.10%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $339.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 63,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

PFG Advisors added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 471.80%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $130.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 33,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

PFG Advisors added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 92.58%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $163.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 45,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

PFG Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 28.33%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $152.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 107,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

PFG Advisors sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59.

Sold Out: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)

PFG Advisors sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $62.88 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $67.52.

Sold Out: Just Energy Group Inc (1JE1)

PFG Advisors sold out a holding in Just Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.02 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $3.94.

Sold Out: Inphi Corp (IPHI)

PFG Advisors sold out a holding in Inphi Corp. The sale prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21.

Sold Out: iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK)

PFG Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $38.18 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $38.7.

Sold Out: iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

PFG Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $51.94 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $53.08.



GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)