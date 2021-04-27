Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC Buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF,

Investment company Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Target Corp, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC owns 216 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



FIXD, QCLN, CAH, LPX, NX, MFC, ITOT, CQQQ, NEAR, TDTT, NKX, IAU, ETSY, RA, IWV, VLUE, MAIN, CODI, EFG, PTLC, PFE, GAIN, GPRO, OPK, Added Positions: RDVY, TGT, TSLA, JKE, QYLD, VHT, HD, NAC, TAN, NVDA, SPY, ENPH, ARKW, CCI, COST, QQQ, MSFT, IJR, MOAT, PGX, CVX, IWR, AAPL, FDN, PYPL, VUG, WFC, LQD, MINT, FLRN, TDOC, GOOG, CHWY, DKNG, QTEC, PLTR, DIA, DLS, AMZN, XPEV, ARKG, FB, SHV, JNJ, QCOM, ZM, DIS, DOCU, HYLS, NEE, RIO, V, WM, ADBE, CVS, DXCM, LOW, MCD, TMO, TREX, UNP, UNH, WMT, T, BX, NET, VWO, MMM, ABT, AMD, BA, AVGO, FINX, ICE, MA, NOW, WYNN, MO, AXON, BAC, CGW, ISTB, IHI, NCA, PANW, CRM, SRE, VXF, VMBS, VRTX, ACN, AKAM, DHR, EW, FVD, IONS, EMB, IBB, IYG, JPM, LRCX, LDL, MKTX, MAR, MEDP, MDB, SRVR, PH, PGR, NOBL, QRVO, RNG, VIG, VEEV, EMLP, F, ROP,

VPU, FTEC, SCHP, VCLT, DGRO, BIV, ARKK, VZ, XLV, BMY, PG, PEP, GLD, U, FHLC, JPST, MGK, MBB, JCI, FSKR, ESGU, RNP, PGZ, IWM, JPS, ETV, SGOL, DSI, BND, EFA, HBI, BNDX, VCSH, CAT, MDLZ, IVV, GBIL, LMBS, UTF, AMGN, Sold Out: TLT, IEF, AGG, VCIT, MGF, EDV, KMB, AGM, BLK, CHD, SUSC, ESGE, MTUM, ESGD, RSP, FDX,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,246 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,525 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,004 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.06% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 47,795 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.74% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 7,694 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.49%

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.68 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $53.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 60,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $69.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 15,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $56.05, with an estimated average price of $45.29. The stock is now traded at around $69.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 15,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $59.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 16,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Quanex Building Products Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $24.94. The stock is now traded at around $28.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 34,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.55 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $19.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 43,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 235.49%. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 60,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 150.47%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $204.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 8,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 116.42%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $708.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 558.65%. The purchase prices were between $271.27 and $311.75, with an estimated average price of $292.59. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 18,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 138.57%. The purchase prices were between $21.02 and $22.78, with an estimated average price of $22.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 70,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 180.10%. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $240.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in MFS Government Markets Income Trust. The sale prices were between $4.27 and $4.55, with an estimated average price of $4.47.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $122.24 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $135.75.