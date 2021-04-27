>
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Citigroup Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Accenture PLC, Sells CVS Health Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Applied Materials Inc

April 27, 2021 | About: XLV -0.45% C +0.69% EXPE +0.54% ACN -0.2% BAH +0.17% INFN -0.62% AON +2.28% AMAT -0.5% TJX +0.49% ROP +1.5% TGT +0.63% ARCC +0.54%

Investment company Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Citigroup Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Accenture PLC, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, Infinera Corp, sells CVS Health Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Applied Materials Inc, Bausch Health Inc, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 83 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 124,896 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.45%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,193 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,379 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.08%
  4. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 257,791 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 36,814 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 82,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $178.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 31,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $288.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 18,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91. The stock is now traded at around $82.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 26,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Infinera Corp (INFN)

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Infinera Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.25 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 164,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $232.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 40.15%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.

Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.

Sold Out: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $16.51 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $17.98.

Sold Out: Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD)

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust. The sale prices were between $10.16 and $11.46, with an estimated average price of $10.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

