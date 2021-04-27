Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Citigroup Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Accenture PLC, Sells CVS Health Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Applied Materials Inc

Investment company Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Citigroup Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Accenture PLC, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, Infinera Corp, sells CVS Health Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Applied Materials Inc, Bausch Health Inc, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 83 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: C, EXPE, ACN, BAH, INFN, AON, ETN, MRK, CG, NOK,
- Added Positions: FB, ANTM, UBER, PAYX, HD, CNC, JPST, CFG, MSFT, SPY, XLV, SCHV, ORCL, SCHG, SAFM, AMZN, TPX,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, CVS, GOOGL, JNJ, LOW, FISV, BAC, BHC, SCHW, COF, BA, UNH, MS, MEOH, PEP, V, GS, RF, XLF, INTC, BTZ, WMT, VLO, IGIB, GOOG, JPM, DLTR, MCO, VCIT, LYB, HON, COP, CMCSA, VOT, PFE, LLY, BMY, AXP, HUM,
- Sold Out: AMAT, TJX, ROP, TGT, ARCC, PHD, EVV,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 124,896 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.45%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,193 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,379 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.08%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 257,791 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 36,814 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 82,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $178.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 31,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $288.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 18,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91. The stock is now traded at around $82.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 26,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Infinera Corp (INFN)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Infinera Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.25 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 164,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $232.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 40.15%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.Sold Out: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $16.51 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $17.98.Sold Out: Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust. The sale prices were between $10.16 and $11.46, with an estimated average price of $10.95.
