Good Life Advisors, LLC Buys , SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Investment company Good Life Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys , SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Good Life Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Good Life Advisors, LLC owns 299 stocks with a total value of $456 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MBG, PSK, KOMP, IVOL, VIS, SIL, URA, SPYV, XHB, SUSA, IEI, EMB, CCL, ANTM, BSV, PLTR, SCHB, IWR, JNK, PPLT, XLP, SPIP, VOE, XLE, AFL, STX, ABC, BMO, SCHW, COP, GLW, GS, IRM, DKNG, MPC, PSX, PINS, SPG, TRV, PENN, PGX, DHR, KHC, EMKR, INPX, BXRX,
- Added Positions: RDVY, BIL, SPLG, VOO, LOW, SPSM, SJNK, ARKK, SPTL, IEF, IUSG, CBND, AAPL, DIA, BND, VV, EFA, ITE, SPEM, TIP, IEMG, LQD, MTUM, SPDW, VWO, GOOGL, FIXD, GOVT, HYG, IEFA, QCLN, SPYG, CRM, TROW, BX, IXUS, QUAL, HD, BABA, IWF, SLV, VCR, VHT, VTI, T, CCI, DD, EPD, GE, JPM, LMT, NVDA, PG, SBUX, PM, IVR, ABBV, UBER, EEM, IWD, IWM, NEAR, SCHD, SPTM, VGT, VNQ, ABT, APD, MO, NLY, ADP, TFC, BRK.B, BLK, BMY, CVX, CSCO, C, DE, D, LLY, NEE, HON, MDLZ, MCD, MDT, MRK, NOC, ORCL, PEP, PFE, QCOM, TMO, UNP, UPS, RTX, UNH, WMT, ET, PKO, BBN, KMI, HASI, GOOG, IGIB, FV, IWO, LMBS, MINT, MJ, TLT, VEA, VTWO, VXF, XLF, MMM, ALXN, ALL, ADI, BAX, CAT, CLX, CMCSA, COST, ITW, MCK, MS, NFLX, NVS, PAYX, SNY, SHW, TOT, RQI, JPS, MA, SVM, KMF, JPI, EVA, DOW, DGRO, FPX, HYLS, JPST, RSP, SDY, VB, VEU,
- Reduced Positions: VO, DGRW, SPY, SPAB, QQQ, GLD, TSLA, USMV, MSFT, SDOG, IVV, XLK, PTLC, IJH, SHY, VCSH, V, PFF, JKG, DVY, RODM, ITOT, IJR, VBR, AGG, BA, GUT, XOM, JNJ, PYPL, VONG, BAC, CVS, KO, DUK, INTC, KWEB, PPL, WM, EVV, FTCS, AEP, VTV, BEP, BP, SQ, VCIT, DBC, SRVR, ALB, EEMV, F, SCHG, GD, QYLD, WELL, IBM, FXL, DNP, IDU, WFC, SO,
- Sold Out: IUSV, SLY, GLDM, KMB, AMLP, NCV, HSDT, 1XS4,
For the details of Good Life Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/good+life+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Good Life Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 96,769 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.08%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 871,363 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.51%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 527,146 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.47%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 524,640 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 397,559 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.67%
Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $25.85 and $26.34, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 608,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK)
Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.63 and $43.35, with an estimated average price of $42.67. The stock is now traded at around $43.849700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 149,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP)
Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $57 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.239000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 55,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 86,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)
Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.53 and $189.41, with an estimated average price of $177.59. The stock is now traded at around $196.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)
Good Life Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.74 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $43.18. The stock is now traded at around $43.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1057.74%. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 106,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 245.42%. The purchase prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 37,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 249.89%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $200.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 570.74%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $126.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 362.98%. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46. The stock is now traded at around $40.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 35,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Good Life Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.84%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31.Sold Out: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY)
Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $78.53 and $99.37, with an estimated average price of $90.41.Sold Out: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.Sold Out: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91.Sold Out: AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV)
Good Life Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.48 and $6, with an estimated average price of $5.77.
