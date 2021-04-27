>
St. Louis Trust Co Buys Vanguard Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Sells Fastly Inc, Amazon.com Inc, The Home Depot Inc

April 27, 2021 | About: IWV -0.11% VT -0.24% VTI -0.09% SPLP +1.41% VV -0.22% SCZ -0.43% VTV +0.15% IVW -0.4% RWO -0.2% SCHA +0.33% ZBH +0.7% BLK -0.52% FS +0%

Investment company St. Louis Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, sells Fastly Inc, Amazon.com Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Coca-Cola European Partners PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, St. Louis Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, St. Louis Trust Co owns 94 stocks with a total value of $406 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of St. Louis Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/st.+louis+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of St. Louis Trust Co
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 170,792 shares, 16.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72%
  2. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 528,608 shares, 14.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%
  3. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 764,688 shares, 11.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 173,261 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.53%
  5. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 201,151 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.15%
New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

St. Louis Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 24,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

St. Louis Trust Co initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

St. Louis Trust Co initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.9 and $47.8, with an estimated average price of $45.49. The stock is now traded at around $49.948800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 34,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

St. Louis Trust Co initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 13,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

St. Louis Trust Co initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $176.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

St. Louis Trust Co initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $814.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

St. Louis Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26.37%. The purchase prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63. The stock is now traded at around $250.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 37,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

St. Louis Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 111.91%. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 35,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

St. Louis Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.45%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $217.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Steel Partners Holdings LP (SPLP)

St. Louis Trust Co added to a holding in Steel Partners Holdings LP by 62.46%. The purchase prices were between $10.35 and $14.11, with an estimated average price of $13.31. The stock is now traded at around $20.320600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 119,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

St. Louis Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 24.86%. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $195.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

St. Louis Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.84%. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.327200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

St. Louis Trust Co sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP)

St. Louis Trust Co sold out a holding in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.85.



