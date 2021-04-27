LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, Sells MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, iShares MSCI Emer

Investment company LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, sells MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Charter Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA. As of 2021Q1, LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA owns 81 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CIBR, ICLN, WSM, NKE, MMM, PG, ACN, TXN, ORCL, BIIB, JPM, GOOGL, AAPL, ARKK, FXL, FINX, GII,

CIBR, ICLN, WSM, NKE, MMM, PG, ACN, TXN, ORCL, BIIB, JPM, GOOGL, AAPL, ARKK, FXL, FINX, GII, Added Positions: GLD, AAXJ, BNDX, EMB, QAI, PDBC, HYG, MNA, ASHR, HD, CSCO, VCSH, HEWJ, CL, MSFT,

GLD, AAXJ, BNDX, EMB, QAI, PDBC, HYG, MNA, ASHR, HD, CSCO, VCSH, HEWJ, CL, MSFT, Reduced Positions: SUSA, CWB, SPY, EEM, QLTA, BRK.B, FEZ, VRP, IEI, PFF, VCIT, SPEM, SWKS, EFA, QQQ, ACP, XLF, HEDJ, EWU, EWG, FDD, JPEM,

SUSA, CWB, SPY, EEM, QLTA, BRK.B, FEZ, VRP, IEI, PFF, VCIT, SPEM, SWKS, EFA, QQQ, ACP, XLF, HEDJ, EWU, EWG, FDD, JPEM, Sold Out: CHTR, LRCX, EZU, HUM, BBY, KLAC, DIS, GIS, KMB, FB, BEN, CMI, HPQ, CAG, DIA, PM, K, CAH, MCK, GXC, HEZU, PSX, GE, BMY,

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 69,730 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 668.63% Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 640,881 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 82,467 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.41% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 21,391 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.73% IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) - 248,609 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.67%

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.13 and $46.26, with an estimated average price of $43.75. The stock is now traded at around $45.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 67,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $24.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 110,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $131.929000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.95 and $184, with an estimated average price of $134.88. The stock is now traded at around $181.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $130.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $193.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 668.63%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $167.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.31%. The holding were 69,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 4774.67%. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $94.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 52,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 298.13%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 21,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 73.19%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $43.31 and $46.8, with an estimated average price of $45.38.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79.