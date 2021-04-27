Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC Buys PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ProShares Short Russell2000, Sells BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF, ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend

Scottsdale, AZ, based Investment company Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ProShares Short Russell2000, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, 3M Co, sells BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF, ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF, Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF, iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC. As of 2021Q1, Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC owns 625 stocks with a total value of $1000 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TBT, RWM, OIH, EUFN, KRE, XLE, MSOS, WBA, HBI, BXP, VNO, BLOK, IQLT, CGC, IFF, DLTR, JWN, AGGY, CNK, IVOL, JRO, WAL, SPYV, MP, PLCE, PLD, TWLO, WLDN, SRE, FLR, LIT, JACK, BOTZ, CCIV, AEPPZ, VXF, RIOT, BIGC, UBER, QAI, AXON, MT, MSTR, FNDA, IJT, IBUY, IQV, RY, PFG, IWS, IXUS, MXI, MET, KSU, QCLN, VALE, SCZ, SPLG, XLB, BCE, FSLY, AMC, GM, STWD, SPCE, EWT, FVRR, NET, APPS, VLO, ABNB, TD, LUV, RDS.A, PMM, PMO, RSSS, CX, TLT, UVXY, NOK, CHS, BOSC, VERB,
- Added Positions: SPY, MMM, MOAT, BNDX, LMT, SLQD, T, GD, JNJ, KMI, JPST, SHYG, STIP, PFE, PRU, AXP, CSCO, IBM, LVS, AGG, IWB, BA, BMY, MINT, SUSA, CVS, GILD, FBND, ISTB, CVX, HD, INTC, TSLA, QQQ, VIOO, MS, VVR, CMF, EWJ, IEMG, IHI, SDY, VPU, PEP, WM, FVD, MGC, ALB, UNP, CWB, RSP, XLF, ENB, UNH, VZ, PSX, FIXD, FLOT, GLD, LNGR, TBF, TFC, LNC, TGT, AOM, ARKG, DGRO, ESGE, FLRN, IWC, SCHD, SPEM, VV, XLY, CCI, DUK, SPGI, QCOM, LULU, AVGO, BND, CSB, FINX, IVV, JETS, LQD, SCHM, SCHP, SLV, SUSB, VTI, VUG, XLU, APD, BCO, COP, DRI, DLR, EXP, ETN, ERJ, EPD, XOM, IDXX, ITI, LRCX, MU, PPL, X, WFC, EVRG, CLM, FAX, AWI, GOF, GDO, EDF, SHOP, CRON, IIPR, PLTR, ARKW, ESGD, FDN, GOVT, HDV, IEFA, IEI, ITOT, IVE, IWD, IWM, IWR, IYW, JHML, MUB, MUNI, SCHO, SH, SHM, SPYG, VHT, VIXY, VNLA, VOE, VTIP, XLI, XLV, CB, AMD, MO, NLY, ANSS, AMAT, ATNI, ADP, BP, CVM, FIS, CI, CTAS, DXC, PRMW, D, EQIX, F, GPC, LHX, HL, TT, MPW, MMAC, PNC, ROK, RCL, SONY, TSN, ANTM, WDC, XEL, CIK, IGR, JFR, CSQ, FAM, CAF, TMUS, DAL, AWK, KW, BUD, ETSY, KHC, USFD, GH, ONEM, AOK, BAB, FEM, GLDM, HYLB, ICVT, IEF, IVW, IWY, MGK, NOBL, PCY, PHB, RWJ, RYT, SHY, SUB, VOT, VSS, VTEB, VWOB, VXX,
- Reduced Positions: SMDV, SPHD, VB, ITA, VCIT, DIA, CIBR, AAPL, IAU, VNQ, AMZN, VOO, VCSH, VEA, MA, ABT, ACN, PFF, MSFT, ZTS, GSY, VWO, INTU, GOOG, PYPL, EW, JPM, NKE, DIS, EMB, HYG, ECL, HON, FB, SQ, BLK, SBUX, TJX, ADBE, BRK.B, COST, FDX, MDT, AAL, CRWD, SHV, TIP, UPS, GOOGL, NVDA, PG, WMT, MIN, ABBV, DKNG, ACWV, VO, KO, DE, SHW, TMO, ROKU, IGSB, MBB, PNQI, BAX, DD, LOW, MCD, BKNG, TSM, BOND, IJR, SCHA, AMT, STZ, NFLX, WEC, MCR, PACB, TDOC, BSV, EFAV, FTCS, IAGG, SUSC, VEU, AMGN, DHI, LLY, NEE, FMBI, GIS, KMB, CRM, DSM, HIL, GBAB, GWRS, CRSP, CARR, ANGL, ARKK, IGIB, DBEF, EEM, GUNR, IWF, QLTA, SCHZ, SPLV, VGT, VIG, VIGI, XLK, BAC, CAT, CLX, ED, EMR, EL, EXPE, FCX, GE, GBCI, GSK, MRK, SLB, SO, TRV, TER, UAL, RTX, ET, HIO, WIW, BX, V, ABST, TWTR, TTD, SE, DOCU, ZM, SONM, BIV, DON, DVY, DWM, EFA, IDU, IGOV, IWP, MDIV, MTUM, PGX, SCHB, SCHF, SCHG, SCHR, SCHV, USMV, XLP, XMLV, ALL, ADM, BDX, CSX, COF, CCL, SCHW, C, CTSH, CMCSA, CMI, DVA, DOV, HAL, MDLZ, MAR, NVS, OKE, ORCL, PBCT, LIN, O, RIGL, SWKS, SWK, SYK, TXN, USB, WMB, YUM, ETV, PRTS, ULTA, VRSK, BSL, LYB, HCA, MPC, BABA, SYF, STOR, DOW, ALC, SOLN, AMLP, EFG, IUSB, JKE, LMBS, MILN, OEF, PSCH, PZA, QUAL, SCHE, VLUE, VT,
- Sold Out: IYT, CHIQ, AIA, PDBC, PCAR, ISRG, MKC, ITW, TAN, MNST, CL, DCI, ROST, XBI, XYL, MTN, ROP, NBB, BFK, NZF, ABMD, MGF, HRL, TTC, IGI, MASI, SSNC, BLE, NAD, MYD, MMT, SOXX, NUV, IIM, ISCF, BSD, EIM, NEA, BLW, EEMV, NOW, BYND, BKT, VAR, NXP, BIL, VDC, JRS, IYH, NUSA, FMB, SPLK, PFSI, Z, TPIC, U, AOA, EFR, LEO, CXH, BKN, MMU, RMT, NMI, NSL, MHD, PKI, ICE, NVG, CAG, DIAX, SMED, SPXS, GOLD, DUC, MHF, MVF, PIM, PPT, JPS, JPC, JDD, SAVE, BXRX, BIOL,
For the details of Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dynamic+advisors+solutions+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 299,741 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.97%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 440,028 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.22%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 51,372 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.76%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 56,292 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08%
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 48,843 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.48%
Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $20.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 232,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM)
Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 155,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.79 and $226.6, with an estimated average price of $188.43. The stock is now traded at around $179.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 16,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund (EUFN)
Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $19.59, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 130,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 35,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)
Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.310100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 44,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 51,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 238.31%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $193.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 18,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 28.46%. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $69.57, with an estimated average price of $65.9. The stock is now traded at around $72.142000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 161,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)
Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 57.65%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $51.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 117,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 90.66%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $373.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 70.26%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 131,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)
Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF. The sale prices were between $212.54 and $258.91, with an estimated average price of $234.15.Sold Out: Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ)
Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC sold out a holding in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $32.35 and $43.37, with an estimated average price of $37.83.Sold Out: iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)
Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC sold out a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $88.45 and $102.07, with an estimated average price of $95.64.Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83.Sold Out: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)
Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $84.72 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $93.81.Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.
