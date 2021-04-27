Oak Asset Management, LLC Buys Oracle Corp, CVS Health Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, Amazon.com Inc, The Home Depot Inc

Investment company Oak Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Oracle Corp, CVS Health Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, Amazon.com Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Oak Asset Management, LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: ORCL, CVS, PEP, ABBV, QCOM, XOM, TGT, PG, VZ, T, CHD, ICE, CSCO, AMT, RTX, VFC, PFE,

ORCL, CVS, PEP, ABBV, QCOM, XOM, TGT, PG, VZ, T, CHD, ICE, CSCO, AMT, RTX, VFC, PFE, Reduced Positions: CVX, MO, TROW, JPM, AFL, EXPD, MCHP, DIS,

CVX, MO, TROW, JPM, AFL, EXPD, MCHP, DIS, Sold Out: ISRG, AMZN, HD, BABA, UNH, MSFT, CAT, ITW, REGN, GOOGL, GOOG, NVDA, FB, ABC, PYPL, IBM, IJH, EFAV, WMT, COST, BRK.B, PNC, FBHS, BKNG, IP, BMY, GS, EW, KO, BA, SDY, VIG, WM, TJX, ADBE, UNP, TDOC, AXP, TSLA, PLAY, NFLX, ROST, CMI, BAC, SRE,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 170,155 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 59,712 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% Intel Corp (INTC) - 129,422 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 75,240 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 47,210 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.87%

Oak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 204.45%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $74.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 43,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 22.29%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $75.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 80,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 40.09%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 19,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 42.45%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 26,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oak Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.

Oak Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Oak Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

Oak Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Oak Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.

Oak Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.