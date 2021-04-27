British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Philip Morris International Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Sells Charter Communications Inc, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, Qualcomm Inc

London, X0, based Investment company British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Philip Morris International Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Stellantis NV, Bank of America Corp, sells Charter Communications Inc, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Autodesk Inc, FedEx Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owns 95 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PM, HLT, FCAM, BAC, VMI,

PM, HLT, FCAM, BAC, VMI, Added Positions: SPY, NVDA, CMCSA, JNJ, MMC, GPN, BIDU, IR, TFC, CMG, ALV, AZO, NOW, SYY, PCRX, PCTY, GS, SAIA, SBUX, MU, LEA, DE,

SPY, NVDA, CMCSA, JNJ, MMC, GPN, BIDU, IR, TFC, CMG, ALV, AZO, NOW, SYY, PCRX, PCTY, GS, SAIA, SBUX, MU, LEA, DE, Reduced Positions: IVV, VOO, QCOM, BABA, AAPL, TSLA, URI, JD, MSFT, FRC, COST, APTV, AMZN, ADBE, FCX, GOOGL, XLU, AMED, QRVO, PH, ZBRA, XLRE, FB, UNH, JPM, GOOG, KO, AVGO, TMO, PPG, V, PG, MA, ZBH, CSX, CVX, FIVE, PODD, DIS, BMY, VZ, FMC, HD, RBC, CPRT, CB, PYPL, CFG, PFE, PDD, XOM, T, ABT, BRK.B, LLY, WMT, MNST, IEX, INTC, MRK, NKE, UNP, TCOM, BA, NIO, NTES, AMGN,

IVV, VOO, QCOM, BABA, AAPL, TSLA, URI, JD, MSFT, FRC, COST, APTV, AMZN, ADBE, FCX, GOOGL, XLU, AMED, QRVO, PH, ZBRA, XLRE, FB, UNH, JPM, GOOG, KO, AVGO, TMO, PPG, V, PG, MA, ZBH, CSX, CVX, FIVE, PODD, DIS, BMY, VZ, FMC, HD, RBC, CPRT, CB, PYPL, CFG, PFE, PDD, XOM, T, ABT, BRK.B, LLY, WMT, MNST, IEX, INTC, MRK, NKE, UNP, TCOM, BA, NIO, NTES, AMGN, Sold Out: CHTR, WH, ADSK, FDX, TER, TTD, FROG,

For the details of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/british+airways+pensions+investment+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,069,750 shares, 16.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.53% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 891,400 shares, 12.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.17% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 746,336 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.8% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 371,337 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 347,717 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.69%

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $94.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 206,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $128.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 139,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 922,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 353,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Valmont Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.21 and $248.51, with an estimated average price of $221.84. The stock is now traded at around $243.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 41,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 35.60%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 196,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 42.57%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $618.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 42,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 25.53%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 482,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 23.92%. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.13. The stock is now traded at around $132.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 149,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 21.03%. The purchase prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $216.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 88,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $218.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 61,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $57.34 and $71.36, with an estimated average price of $63.79.

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91.

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.