>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC Buys ARK Innovation ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

April 27, 2021 | About: TSLA -4.17% ARKK -1.31% APD -0.75% DIS +0.26% CVX +0.52% IJH +0.21% IP +0.04% FTCS +0.23% NEAR -0.02%

Investment company Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Innovation ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Chevron Corp, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vishria+bird+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC
  1. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 52,877 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
  2. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 131,197 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 106,465 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
  4. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 208,994 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,720 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $126.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.69%. The holding were 69,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $288.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 14,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 21,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $101.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $275.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 869 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Paper Co (IP)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35. The stock is now traded at around $56.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 24.75%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $708.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8.

Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)