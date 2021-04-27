Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC Buys ARK Innovation ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

Investment company Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Innovation ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Chevron Corp, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ARKK, APD, DIS, CVX, IJH, IP,
- Added Positions: MSFT, FB, TSLA, LUV,
- Reduced Positions: VCSH, GSY, LMBS, IJR, BAC, WDAY, SPY, BABA, DIA, RYT, BX, WPC, FXO, SCHX, VTI, IVW, MRK,
- Sold Out: FTCS, NEAR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 52,877 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 131,197 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 106,465 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
- First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 208,994 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,720 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $126.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.69%. The holding were 69,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $288.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 14,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 21,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $101.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $275.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 869 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Paper Co (IP)
Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35. The stock is now traded at around $56.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 24.75%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $708.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 504 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $65.38 and $71.26, with an estimated average price of $67.8.Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1.
Here is the complete portfolio of Vishria Bird Financial Group, LLC. Also check out:
