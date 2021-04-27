Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Crumly & Associates Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, sells Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, Amazon.com Inc, International Business Machines Corp, TravelCenters Of America Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crumly & Associates Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Crumly & Associates Inc. owns 85 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FXO, XLE, SCZ, SLB, BLL, ARE, TOT, WU, LKQ, MCD, DLTR, GPI, EBAY, SBUX,

FXO, XLE, SCZ, SLB, BLL, ARE, TOT, WU, LKQ, MCD, DLTR, GPI, EBAY, SBUX, Added Positions: DGRO, FXN, IJH, RDVY, VNLA, ESGE, FDIS, IQLT, FHLC, WMT, BMRN, DIS, IWY, CRM, TMUS, PFE, FDN, TMO, LMT, JPM, CLF, CSCO, AVGO, FMB, FISV, FMC, SMMU, DG, ALL, UNH, MET, T, CVS, SCHW, CMCSA, MRK, FB, BLK, GD, GIS, JCI, PLD, MSFT, MDT, EPD,

DGRO, FXN, IJH, RDVY, VNLA, ESGE, FDIS, IQLT, FHLC, WMT, BMRN, DIS, IWY, CRM, TMUS, PFE, FDN, TMO, LMT, JPM, CLF, CSCO, AVGO, FMB, FISV, FMC, SMMU, DG, ALL, UNH, MET, T, CVS, SCHW, CMCSA, MRK, FB, BLK, GD, GIS, JCI, PLD, MSFT, MDT, EPD, Reduced Positions: FTEC, CIBR, FVD, FTCS, FBT, AAPL, AMZN, BA, JPEM, DBEF, V, FEM, FIXD, BOND, VOO, QQQ, EFAV, QUAL, IOO, MA,

FTEC, CIBR, FVD, FTCS, FBT, AAPL, AMZN, BA, JPEM, DBEF, V, FEM, FIXD, BOND, VOO, QQQ, EFAV, QUAL, IOO, MA, Sold Out: IBM, TA, UNP,

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 100,612 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 321,368 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.55% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 239,533 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.23% First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 33,457 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20% First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 99,810 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.5%

Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $43.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 107,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $48.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 72,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.327200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 45,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $26.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 18,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.25 and $92.26, with an estimated average price of $87.56. The stock is now traded at around $92.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crumly & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.99 and $173.06, with an estimated average price of $166.77. The stock is now traded at around $178.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.23%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $49.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 239,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 72.73%. The purchase prices were between $7.94 and $11, with an estimated average price of $9.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 555,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.59%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $275.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 24,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 84.37%. The purchase prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 40,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 47.38%. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $60.87, with an estimated average price of $58.97. The stock is now traded at around $62.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crumly & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 84.21%. The purchase prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $81.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,538 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crumly & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

Crumly & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in TravelCenters Of America Inc. The sale prices were between $22.25 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.03.

Crumly & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02.