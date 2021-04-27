OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Cigna Corp, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Intuit Inc, Eli Lilly and Co

Investment company OneAscent Financial Services LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Cigna Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Accenture PLC, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Intuit Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Amgen Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OneAscent Financial Services LLC. As of 2021Q1, OneAscent Financial Services LLC owns 142 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CI, AMAT, FDX, HUM, EMR, ANTM, USB, SNPS, PH, MGA, EMN, UNP, ETN, INTC, UPS, NOW, KLAC, LIN, GOOG, ATVI, PTON, PNR, ENTG, CPRI, EXR, IEX, SYY, SAP, ZTS, W, AWK, NBIX, MSCI, GLPG, GOLD, COLL,
- Added Positions: VMBS, VGIT, ACN, AAPL, AMCR, BABA, ASND, QURE, EBAY, COF, WMT, MELI, TTD, HASI, CWEN, GRFS, FHN, ROP, VRSK, POOL, SONY, BEPC, CHKP, EXAS, WCN, SHOP, FIVN, CCI, GIB, CLLS, SHW, ARE, A, NOK, TWLO, SWKS, TOT, STE, GILD, PLD, MTD, MDT, LW, EQIX, DEO, VMC, ZBH, IHG, VOD, UGP, TSLA, ODFL, NEE, HUBS, JKHY, ELS, DHI, CB, BBD, AFL,
- Reduced Positions: JPST, MSFT, BIIB, HD, DOW, FB, DELL, GLW, CTAS, LOW, MET, TSM, CAE, ASML, LOGI, AER, NEP, CX, T, CTSH, ORCL, TGT, FRC, LRCX, INFY, HPQ, COST, ASX, AMP, MS, ADSK, SYF, HPE,
- Sold Out: INTU, AMGN, LLY, SPGI, DG, QCOM, MU, CSX, ITT, SRPT, RELX, VRTX, F, APH, VMW, FLT, DOX, UMC,
For the details of OneAscent Financial Services LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oneascent+financial+services+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of OneAscent Financial Services LLC
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 342,221 shares, 24.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.20%
- Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 294,924 shares, 16.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.70%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 18,535 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.35%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 4,800 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,544 shares, 1.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.22%
OneAscent Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $249.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 2,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
OneAscent Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $136.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 4,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
OneAscent Financial Services LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $289.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
OneAscent Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $91.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 6,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)
OneAscent Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $447.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
OneAscent Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $374.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
OneAscent Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 88.70%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.618900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.83%. The holding were 294,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
OneAscent Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 26.20%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 342,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
OneAscent Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 204.47%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $288.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amcor PLC (AMCR)
OneAscent Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Amcor PLC by 119.91%. The purchase prices were between $10.89 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $11.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 28,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
OneAscent Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 39.83%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $232.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)
OneAscent Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 34.19%. The purchase prices were between $124.92 and $173.33, with an estimated average price of $152.12. The stock is now traded at around $135.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)
OneAscent Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
OneAscent Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
OneAscent Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
OneAscent Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
OneAscent Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
OneAscent Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.
Here is the complete portfolio of OneAscent Financial Services LLC. Also check out:
1. OneAscent Financial Services LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. OneAscent Financial Services LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OneAscent Financial Services LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OneAscent Financial Services LLC keeps buying