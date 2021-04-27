OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Cigna Corp, Sells Intuit Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Dollar General Corp

Investment company OneAscent Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Cigna Corp, Accenture PLC, FedEx Corp, sells Intuit Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Dollar General Corp, Amgen Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owns 216 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 750,374 shares, 22.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.72% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 643,179 shares, 15.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.32% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,109 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 76,021 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.67% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,761 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.29%

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $249.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 5,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $289.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 4,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $136.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 9,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $447.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $91.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 13,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $374.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 91.32%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.618900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.22%. The holding were 643,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 26.72%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 750,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 149.35%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $288.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 8,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 35.67%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $58.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 76,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Amcor PLC by 122.22%. The purchase prices were between $10.89 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $11.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 61,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 97.16%. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $97.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52.

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55.