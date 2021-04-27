OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Cigna Corp, Sells Intuit Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Dollar General Corp

Investment company OneAscent Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Cigna Corp, Accenture PLC, FedEx Corp, sells Intuit Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Dollar General Corp, Amgen Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owns 216 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CI, FDX, AMAT, HUM, EMR, ANTM, SNPS, PH, UNP, EMN, ETN, UPS, INTC, NOW, LIN, PTON, ATVI, CPRI, ENTG, MSCI, CVX, SPT, XPO, ABB, OTEX, SKM, ROL, BHVN, TREX, DIS, FVRR, ICLR, HOLI, EC,
- Added Positions: VMBS, VGIT, ACN, USB, AMCR, MGA, BABA, ASND, GLPG, EBAY, QURE, COF, GOLD, GRFS, MELI, WMT, AAPL, CWEN, FHN, HASI, ROP, TTD, POOL, SONY, VRSK, BEPC, CHKP, EXAS, JMIA, KLAC, SGEN, SHOP, TAL, WCN, A, ARE, GIB, CRWD, CCI, DDOG, DT, FIVN, JNJ, MTD, RNG, SHW, TWLO, GOOG, AWK, CLLS, DEO, EQIX, GDS, JKHY, IEX, IDXX, LW, MDT, NBIX, NOK, NVO, PANW, PLD, SAP, STE, TOT, UL, VITL, VMC, ZBH, ZTS, AFL, BBD, CB, DHI, ELS, ERIC, EXR, GILD, HUBS, IHG, LII, MPWR, EDU, NEE, ODFL, PAGS, PNR, PBR, RIO, SMAR, STM, SYY, TM, TKC, UGP, VOO, VZ, VOD, YNDX, DOX, AMX, BRFS, COKE, JD, KB, NOVT, SWKS, TSLA,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, MSFT, LLY, JPST, FB, HD, DOW, BIIB, DELL, GLW, CTAS, LOW, MET, IWF, TSM, CAE, XOM, BIDU, UMC, AER, SO, ASML, GPN, LOGI, CX, NEP, COLL, LRCX, ORCL, SQM, TGT, COST, CTSH, KO, T, ASX, AMP, SYF, TD, VALE, PSO, W, MS, LIVN, INFY, IBN, HPQ, HIMX, HDB, FRC, BRK.B, ADSK,
- Sold Out: INTU, DG, AMGN, SPGI, CSX, QCOM, MU, ITT, SRPT, VRTX, RELX, F, APH, VMW, FLT, DPZ, MOR, MGC,
For the details of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oneascent+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 750,374 shares, 22.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.72%
- Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 643,179 shares, 15.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.32%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,109 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 76,021 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.67%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,761 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.29%
OneAscent Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $249.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 5,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
OneAscent Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $289.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 4,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
OneAscent Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $136.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 9,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)
OneAscent Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $447.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
OneAscent Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $91.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 13,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
OneAscent Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $374.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
OneAscent Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 91.32%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.618900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.22%. The holding were 643,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
OneAscent Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 26.72%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 750,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
OneAscent Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 149.35%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $288.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 8,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
OneAscent Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 35.67%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $58.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 76,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amcor PLC (AMCR)
OneAscent Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Amcor PLC by 122.22%. The purchase prices were between $10.89 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $11.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 61,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Magna International Inc (MGA)
OneAscent Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 97.16%. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $97.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)
OneAscent Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
OneAscent Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
OneAscent Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
OneAscent Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
OneAscent Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)
OneAscent Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55.
Here is the complete portfolio of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:
1. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OneAscent Wealth Management LLC keeps buying