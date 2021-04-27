State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Seagen Inc, Apartment Income REIT Corp, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Seagen Inc, Baidu Inc

Trenton, NJ, based Investment company State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D (Current Portfolio) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Seagen Inc, Apartment Income REIT Corp, ConocoPhillips, Mettler-Toledo International Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Seagen Inc, Baidu Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Tiffany during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. As of 2021Q1, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1687 stocks with a total value of $28.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/state+of+new+jersey+common+pension+fund+d/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 10,148,321 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.71% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,287,118 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 254,613 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 350,966 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.87% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 9,500,471 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $146.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 77,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 182,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.17 and $413.65, with an estimated average price of $386. The stock is now traded at around $438.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 153,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $176.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 31,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $59.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 106,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 150.84%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $143.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 132,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 20.72%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 805,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D added to a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc by 81.53%. The purchase prices were between $1038.47 and $1268.8, with an estimated average price of $1159.96. The stock is now traded at around $1313.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 158.22%. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 118,779 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 20.40%. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $38.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 725,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 108.77%. The purchase prices were between $140.25 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $173.08. The stock is now traded at around $198.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 39,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.8 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.34.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.