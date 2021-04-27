Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC Buys Coca-Cola Co, Vanguard Financials ETF, Realty Income Corp, Sells Centene Corp, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Investment company Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, Vanguard Financials ETF, Realty Income Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Enbridge Inc, sells Centene Corp, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC owns 155 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VFH, ENB, OTEX, WFC, IAU, CME, XOM, NVDA, OKE, VT, BB, AMPE,
- Added Positions: DBEF, VUG, VTV, VBK, VEA, VWO, KO, O, VCIT, BND, VYM, GOF, EFA, VGSH, MMT, VZ, BA, IEMG, RSP, TSLA, DIS, RTX, ABT, AMZN, BAC, NKE, JPM, HD, SPYG, DUK, GOOGL, JNJ, GOOG, MSFT, UNH, SRPT, SO, AGG, MDLZ, SR, LMT, IVW, MDT, COST, CVS, AMT, AEE, ACN,
- Reduced Positions: CNC, IEFA, VO, VBR, VOO, VOT, QUAL, VTI, VOE, USMV, QQQ, EFAV, SPY, VIG, IWD, IWF, HDV, VLUE, VV, AEP, FB, AMAT, ADP, EMR, EPD, MMP, VB, MTUM, BSV, EEMV, T, IJS, ABBV, BIV, CSCO, INTC, V, PEP, PFE, SBUX, KYN, IWS, IWP, IWO, IWN, WMB, ET, IJT, UNP, CL, IJR, PSX,
- Sold Out: SCHZ, FLRN, SCZ, IWB, WES,
For the details of Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mosaic+family+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 263,028 shares, 21.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.90%
- Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) - 1,197,394 shares, 13.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.80%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 166,471 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63%
- Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 78,565 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 197,213 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93%
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $88.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Open Text Corp (OTEX)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Open Text Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.26 and $49.49, with an estimated average price of $46.8. The stock is now traded at around $47.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $44.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $204.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 93.21%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 55.08%. The purchase prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.24%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 27.29%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $103.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 24.72%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 33.61%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.630100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The sale prices were between $30.56 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $30.62.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29.Sold Out: Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)
Mosaic Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $14.13 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $17.
