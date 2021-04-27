Sumitomo Life Insurance Co Buys iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Visa Inc

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Sumitomo Life Insurance Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Visa Inc, Pfizer Inc, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. As of 2021Q1, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co owns 281 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 3,816,917 shares, 61.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.86% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 379,417 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.16% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 393,000 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.45% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 161,384 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52% Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 1,700,000 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.09%

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $264.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82. The stock is now traded at around $63.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $236.27 and $314.84, with an estimated average price of $275.92. The stock is now traded at around $295.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.34 and $106.28, with an estimated average price of $94.24. The stock is now traded at around $109.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Progyny Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11. The stock is now traded at around $195.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 179.47%. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $13.71. The stock is now traded at around $14.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 2,655,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 194.35%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 365,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 79.45%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 393,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.09%. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 110.97%. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $415.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 93.05%. The purchase prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91. The stock is now traded at around $328.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. The sale prices were between $87.61 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $103.04.