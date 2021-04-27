5 Consumer Defensive Companies Boosting Book Value

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following guru-owned consumer defensive companies have grown their book value per share over the past decade through April 27.

Book value per share is calculated as total equity minus preferred stock, divided by shares outstanding. Theoretically, it is what shareholders will receive if a company is liquidated. Total equity is a balance sheet item and is equal to total assets minus total liabilities.

Since the book value per share may not reflect the company's true value, some investors check the tangible book value to confirm their investment ideas.

Kroger

The book value per share of The Kroger Co. ( KR, Financial) has risen 13.20% over the last 10 years. The price-book ratio is 2.94 and the price-tangible book ratio is 5.11.

The American grocery store chain has a market cap of $27.90 billion and an enterprise value of $45.68 billion.

According to the discounted cash flow calculator, shares are undervalued and trading with a 102% margin of safety at $37.11. The share price has been as high as $42.99 and as low as $30 in the last 52 weeks. As of Tuesday, the stock was trading 13.68% below its 52-week high and 23.66% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 11.42.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 4.40% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 3.24% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.47%.

Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores ' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'>Inc.'s ( CASY, Financial) book value per share has grown 14.50% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 4.34 and the price-tangible book ratio is 4.74.

The company, which provides self-service gasoline, grocery items and processed foods, has a market cap of $8.25 billion.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 239% margin of safety at $223.32. The share price has been as high as $224 and as low as $122 in the last 52 weeks. As of Tuesday, the stock was trading slightly below its 52-week high and 81% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 24.95.

With 0.21% of outstanding shares, Pioneer Investments is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.14%, Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11% and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09%.

Big Lots

Big Lots ' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'>Inc.'s ( BIG, Financial) book value per share has grown 7.60% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 1.91 and the price-tangible book ratio is 1.90.

The company, which operates discount retail stores, has a market cap of $2.40 billion and an enterprise value of $3.59 billion.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 415.80% margin of safety at $68.50. The share price has been as high as $72.27 and as low as $14.78 in the last 52 weeks. As of Tuesday, the stock was trading 5.22% below its 52-week high and 55.02% above its 52-week low.

Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.96% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments with 0.24% and John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21%.

Ingles Markets

The book value per share of Ingles Markets Inc. ( IMKTA, Financial) has grown 8.60% over the last 10 years. The price-book ratio and the price-tangible book ratio are both 1.47.

The company, which operates a supermarket chain, has a market cap of $1.28 billion.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with an 84.42% margin of safety at $63.15. The share price has been as high as $65.65 and as low as $63.79 in the last 52 weeks. As of Tuesday, the stock was trading 3.81% below its 52-week high and 82.07% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 5.95.

With 4.96% of outstanding shares, Gabelli is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Simons' firm with 1.20% and Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.61%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'>Inc.'s ( NGVC, Financial) book value per share has grown 27.40% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 2.86and the price-tangible book ratio is 3.12.

The company, which operates natural and organic grocery and dietary supplement stores, has a market cap of $327.74 million and an enterprise value of $776.95 million.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 26.95% margin of safety at $12.25. The share price has been as high as $18.75 and as low as $8.43 in the last 52 weeks. As of Tuesday, the stock was trading 11.95% below its 52-week high and 95.85% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 17.20.

Simons' firm is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 3.26% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.67% and Hussman with 0.34%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.