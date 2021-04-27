5 Consumer Defensive Companies Boosting Book Value

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

5 Consumer Defensive Companies Boosting Book Value

Kroger tops the list

Author's Avatar
Tiziano Frateschi
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following guru-owned consumer defensive companies have grown their book value per share over the past decade through April 27.

Book value per share is calculated as total equity minus preferred stock, divided by shares outstanding. Theoretically, it is what shareholders will receive if a company is liquidated. Total equity is a balance sheet item and is equal to total assets minus total liabilities.

Since the book value per share may not reflect the company's true value, some investors check the tangible book value to confirm their investment ideas.

Kroger

The book value per share of The Kroger Co. (

KR, Financial) has risen 13.20% over the last 10 years. The price-book ratio is 2.94 and the price-tangible book ratio is 5.11.

The American grocery store chain has a market cap of $27.90 billion and an enterprise value of $45.68 billion.

According to the discounted cash flow calculator, shares are undervalued and trading with a 102% margin of safety at $37.11. The share price has been as high as $42.99 and as low as $30 in the last 52 weeks. As of Tuesday, the stock was trading 13.68% below its 52-week high and 23.66% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 11.42.

31ebec4b83d4d401184b72a9811c3653.png

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 4.40% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 3.24% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.47%.

Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores ' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'>Inc.'s (

CASY, Financial) book value per share has grown 14.50% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 4.34 and the price-tangible book ratio is 4.74.

The company, which provides self-service gasoline, grocery items and processed foods, has a market cap of $8.25 billion.

2721a9cac4884738c111aeb8b1b59473.png

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 239% margin of safety at $223.32. The share price has been as high as $224 and as low as $122 in the last 52 weeks. As of Tuesday, the stock was trading slightly below its 52-week high and 81% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 24.95.

With 0.21% of outstanding shares, Pioneer Investments is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by

Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.14%, Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11% and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09%.

Big Lots

Big Lots ' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'>Inc.'s (

BIG, Financial) book value per share has grown 7.60% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 1.91 and the price-tangible book ratio is 1.90.

The company, which operates discount retail stores, has a market cap of $2.40 billion and an enterprise value of $3.59 billion.

cfeb8f525fb0f45ee8040ffe6c458f32.png

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 415.80% margin of safety at $68.50. The share price has been as high as $72.27 and as low as $14.78 in the last 52 weeks. As of Tuesday, the stock was trading 5.22% below its 52-week high and 55.02% above its 52-week low.

Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.96% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments with 0.24% and John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21%.

Ingles Markets

The book value per share of Ingles Markets Inc. (

IMKTA, Financial) has grown 8.60% over the last 10 years. The price-book ratio and the price-tangible book ratio are both 1.47.

The company, which operates a supermarket chain, has a market cap of $1.28 billion.

3610bcb8e921c7d1187de7b246214e56.png

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with an 84.42% margin of safety at $63.15. The share price has been as high as $65.65 and as low as $63.79 in the last 52 weeks. As of Tuesday, the stock was trading 3.81% below its 52-week high and 82.07% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 5.95.

With 4.96% of outstanding shares, Gabelli is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Simons' firm with 1.20% and Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.61%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'>Inc.'s (

NGVC, Financial) book value per share has grown 27.40% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 2.86and the price-tangible book ratio is 3.12.

The company, which operates natural and organic grocery and dietary supplement stores, has a market cap of $327.74 million and an enterprise value of $776.95 million.

f91cdcd5b00628da2d83d18a612a391c.png

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 26.95% margin of safety at $12.25. The share price has been as high as $18.75 and as low as $8.43 in the last 52 weeks. As of Tuesday, the stock was trading 11.95% below its 52-week high and 95.85% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 17.20.

Simons' firm is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 3.26% of outstanding shares, followed by

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.67% and Hussman with 0.34%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes) 0 responses
Author's Avatar
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website