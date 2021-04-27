Logo
Copasa Selects DXC Technology to Lead Enterprise-wide Strategic Business Process System Transformation

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image



DXC+Technology (NYSE: DXC), the worlds leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, has been chosen by Copasa (Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais) to modernize and automate its strategic business processes for back office and commercial areas in an significant transformation initiative that aims to improve the water and sanitation infrastructure in Brazil.



All areas of the company, from the back office (such as supplies, finance, accounting, treasury, HR, among others) to the commercial, will benefit from intelligent automation capabilities through SAP S/4HANA for Utilities and cloud applications SuccessFactors, SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC) and Asset Manager. Integration of these platforms and the analytics they deliver, will result in improved real-time business decision making, more efficient operations and cost savings, among other benefits. Approximately 11.8 million people served by the company in the municipalities of Minas Gerais will directly benefit from the modernization of customer service processes, thereby streamlining the entire cycle of services provided.



Advanced application solutions across the Enterprise+Technology+Stack will provide a consolidated 360-degree view of the customer and integrate communication channels, call center, virtual agency and physical agencies, billing and collection to enable real-time information management. These capabilities that includes predictive models and machine learning, will help to reduce fraud, facilitate planning and analysis and improve Copasa's strategic decision-making.



The world's largest utilities companies rely on DXC to manage, modernize and protect their systems. With proven expertise in utilities and ability to deliver solutions that address complex business challenges, we are delighted to work with Copasa to help them transform their business, integrating new technologies to achieve improved business outcomes and experiences for the company and everyone they serve, says Ricardo Ferreira, CEO of DXC Technology for South Latam.



Copasas executives Carlos Augusto Botrel Berto, Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, and Cristiane Schwanka, Relationship and Market Director, recognize the value that DXC will bring to the project: We started to act with more agility and security, guided by intelligent IT processes. Now we are able to offer not only a better customer experience to our customers, but also to our partners and employees increasing our competitive advantage, being ready for the future.



The implementation of this system transformation is already in progress, with over than 200 professionals from DXC and Copasa partnering with SAP: This new business initiative reinforces the more than 35 years of partnership with DXC which has been operating, automating and continuously improving the business processes enabled by some of the most complex enterprise SAP ecosystems in the world, said Ubiraci Matta, Regional Strategic Alliances Director at SAP Brazil.



About DXC Technology



DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the worlds largest companies trust DXC to provide services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences. Learn more about the DXC story and our focus on people, customers and operational execution at www.dxc.technology

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005297/en/

