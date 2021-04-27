Enterprise Financial Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Enterprise Financial Services Corp Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – EFSC





Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ: EFSC) and First Choice Bancorp is fair to Enterprise Financial shareholders. First Choice shareholders are expected to receive Enterprise Financial stock in connection with the merger. Upon closing, Enterprise Financial shareholders are expected to own approximately 80% of the combined company.









Halper Sadeh encourages Enterprise Financial shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].









The investigation concerns whether Enterprise Financial and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Enterprise Financial shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Enterprise Financial shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.









