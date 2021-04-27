Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended April 24, 2021

THOMASVILLE, GA, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (Sports Venues of Florida, BTHR, or the Company), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, announces April brought over 11,000 unique viewers tuned into our events being live streamed on Twitch.



Management has been working the past 12 months last year building GGToors footprint in the eSports events online, working on increasing participants, Discord followers, Twitch, YouTube views. The Company is growing an average of 12% in some metrics we are a little higher than that. Soon the Company will be doing 10 events a month getting to its goal of 18 events by years end. Ultimately the Company is moving toward a goal of doing live events at a local level by the third quarter of this year, scouting Central Florida for the right venue to enable in-person events alongside our online tournaments. Having our own facility will give our sponsors brands another venue and more intimate relationship with our player base.

As the Company grows it is connecting with industry experts, and now the Company is happy to be working with John Laster, eSports attorney (linkedin.com/in/jmlaster). His passion for the industry is unparalleled: an undergrad at The University of Central Florida, majored in Economics, a gamer, Twitch Streamer, contact creator with experience in all eSports aspects is the perfect advisor for our company.

As the month draws to a close, the Company is happy to announce we set several records in April!

After the amazing growth in our Discord membership, surpassing the 4,000-milestone last week, the Company also saw amazing growth in player registrations for the month of April - a 50% increase over March's numbers, and totally shattering the record of our highest monthly registration numbers (by well over 500 more registrants than any previous month!)

The Company also began tracking our Twitch viewership more closely; we are pleased to report that as we broadcast all our events, the combined number of unique Twitch viewers that tuned in to these live streams during the month of April blew past the 11,000-viewer mark!

The Company looks forward to building upon these successes. As April draws to a close, management continues to work on solidifying next month's event calendar with the intention of putting together another record-breaking month, sending out contracts for perennial favorites we offer, including Pokemon:TCG Online, and exploring the possibilities of new games to offer for the first time in May, such as Rocket League or Magic: The Gathering Arena!

