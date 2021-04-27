INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Cognex Corporation's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – CGNX





Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP (Scott+Scott), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating certain directors and officers of Cognex Corporation (Cognex) (NASDAQ: CGNX) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Cognex and its shareholders. If you are a Cognex shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].









Scott+Scott is investigating whether Cognexs board of directors or senior management failed to manage Cognex in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Cognex, and whether Cognex has suffered damages as a result.









On April 23, 2021, the New York Times reported that Cognex CEO Robert Shillman was a major funder of far-right extremists in the U.K, and financially supported a violent rally in the United Kingdom on June 9, 2018, in support of far-right extremists.









What You Can Do









If you are a Cognex shareholder, you may have legal claims against Cognexs directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].









