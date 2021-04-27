CECO Environmental Wins Significant Contract to Provide Gas Turbine Exhaust Systems for a Simple-Cycle Gas Power-Generation Project in Germany

DALLAS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. ("CECO," "CECO Environmental") (NASDAQ: CECE), a global leader in providing environmental and equipment protection solutions to a variety of markets and applications, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a large-scale project to provide eleven simple-cycle exhaust stacks fitted with CECO Aarding Silencer Technology. The technology will be used for a new power generation plant in Germany, and is part of an initiative in the region to improve grid stability in support of an increase in renewable energy sources.

"Our CECO Aarding engineers bring deep knowledge and proven expertise in the noise abatement field which enables us to provide customized emissions-management systems, that can support our customers in meeting even the lowest noise regulations," explains Lars Theunissen, GM of CECO Aarding. "We designed a unique internal system that will increase assembly efficiency and enable our customer to meet a very compressed project schedule with a durable high-quality system."

As more renewable power generation sources are added to the grid, CECO sees growing demand for our comprehensive gas turbine exhaust and emissions systems for the fast start, simple-cycle gas turbine power plants backing up these intermittent power sources.

To learn more, visit our emissions management technology web page .

About CECO Environmental: CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom-engineered solutions for applications including oil and gas, power generation, water and wastewater, battery production, polysilicon fabrication, chemical and petrochemical processing along with a range of others. Learn more by visiting www.cecoenviro.com.

