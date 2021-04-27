CECO Environmental Wins Significant Contract to Provide Gas Turbine Exhaust Systems for a Simple-Cycle Gas Power-Generation Project in Germany

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CECO Environmental Wins Significant Contract to Provide Gas Turbine Exhaust Systems for a Simple-Cycle Gas Power-Generation Project in Germany

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, April 27, 2021

DALLAS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. ("CECO," "CECO Environmental") (NASDAQ: CECE), a global leader in providing environmental and equipment protection solutions to a variety of markets and applications, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a large-scale project to provide eleven simple-cycle exhaust stacks fitted with CECO Aarding Silencer Technology. The technology will be used for a new power generation plant in Germany, and is part of an initiative in the region to improve grid stability in support of an increase in renewable energy sources.

CECO Environmental Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/CECO Environmental Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/CECO Environmental Corp.)

"Our CECO Aarding engineers bring deep knowledge and proven expertise in the noise abatement field which enables us to provide customized emissions-management systems, that can support our customers in meeting even the lowest noise regulations," explains Lars Theunissen, GM of CECO Aarding. "We designed a unique internal system that will increase assembly efficiency and enable our customer to meet a very compressed project schedule with a durable high-quality system."

As more renewable power generation sources are added to the grid, CECO sees growing demand for our comprehensive gas turbine exhaust and emissions systems for the fast start, simple-cycle gas turbine power plants backing up these intermittent power sources.

To learn more, visit our emissions management technology web page.

About CECO Environmental: CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom-engineered solutions for applications including oil and gas, power generation, water and wastewater, battery production, polysilicon fabrication, chemical and petrochemical processing along with a range of others. Learn more by visiting www.cecoenviro.com.

Contact: Hila Shpigelman, [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceco-environmental-wins-significant-contract-to-provide-gas-turbine-exhaust-systems-for-a-simple-cycle-gas-power-generation-project-in-germany-301278089.html

SOURCE CECO Environmental Corp.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes) 0 responses
Author's Avatar
The author has not write a description yet...