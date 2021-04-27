Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Wins 2021 IBM Beacon Award for Outstanding Technology Support Services Solution

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Wins 2021 IBM Beacon Award for Outstanding Technology Support Services Solution

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, April 27, 2021

TORONTO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is honored to announce it is the 2021 IBM Beacon Award winner for Outstanding Technology Support Services Solution. Now in its 22nd year, the IBM Beacon Awards celebrate the next generation of innovators, creators and thinkers that use IBM technology, like hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence, to power innovative solutions for partners and their clients.

Protecting a significant number of IBM Assets moving to third party support due to COVID-19 budget constraints, the Converge maintenance team designed a multi-year IBM maintenance solution that aligned with the end user's depreciation schedules, provided the flexibility needed to stay under budget, and allowed the ability to reinvest in a technology roadmap designed to meet ongoing business needs. This achievement, along with Converge's ability to break new ground and drive innovation, earned the Company the globally recognized Beacon Award for 2021.

Converge was selected as a Beacon Award winner by a panel of judges including industry specialists, IBM executives and analysts who recognized how IBM maintenance solutions enables client success with IBM technology.

"Converge is proud to accept this year's IBM Beacon Award for Outstanding Technology Support Services Solution," stated Greg Berard, President, North America of Converge. "This award not only reflects the strong, ongoing partnership Converge has with IBM, it also highlights the talents of our maintenance teams in implementing IBM solutions to fit and solve unique client needs."

As an IBM Beacon Award winner, Convergewill be a featured exhibitor at THINK 2021.

For more information on the 2021 IBM Beacon Awards, including a detailed list of winners, please click here.

About Converge
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with managed services, digital infrastructure, and talent expertise offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/converge-technology-solutions-corp-wins-2021-ibm-beacon-award-for-outstanding-technology-support-services-solution-301278025.html

SOURCE Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes) 0 responses
Author's Avatar
The author has not write a description yet...