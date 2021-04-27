Cimpress PLC Stock Appears To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Cimpress PLC (NAS:CMPR, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $96.69 per share and the market cap of $2.5 billion, Cimpress PLC stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Cimpress PLC is shown in the chart below.

Because Cimpress PLC is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 9.4% over the past five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Cimpress PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. The overall financial strength of Cimpress PLC is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Cimpress PLC is poor. This is the debt and cash of Cimpress PLC over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Cimpress PLC has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.4 billion and loss of $3.92 a share. Its operating margin is 6.32%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Cimpress PLC at 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Cimpress PLC over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Cimpress PLC's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 77% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. Cimpress PLC's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 31.2%, which ranks better than 83% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Cimpress PLC's ROIC was 11.22, while its WACC came in at 34.73. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Cimpress PLC is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of Cimpress PLC (NAS:CMPR, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 83% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. To learn more about Cimpress PLC stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

