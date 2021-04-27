Addus HomeCare to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2021 Health Care Conference





Addus HomeCare Corporation (Nasdaq: ADUS), a provider of home care services, today announced that Dirk Allison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Poff, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Brad Bickham, President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2021 Health Care Conference, which is being held as a virtual event.









In connection with the conference, there will be a live broadcast and replay of the Companys presentation available under the Investor Relations section of the Companys website, www.addus.com, starting at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. An online replay will also be available on the Companys website for one month, beginning approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.









About Addus HomeCare









Addus HomeCare is a provider of home care services that primarily include personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus HomeCares consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus HomeCares payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus HomeCare currently provides home care services to approximately 44,000 consumers through 208 locations across 22 states. For more information, please visit www.addus.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005179/en/