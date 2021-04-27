Logo
Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image



Williams (NYSE: WMB) board of directors has approved a regular dividend of $0.41 per share, or $1.64 annualized, on the companys common stock, payable on June 28, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on June 11, 2021.



The dividend is consistent with the first-quarter 2021 dividend and is a 2.5% increase from Williams second-quarter 2020 quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, paid in June 2020.



Some portion of this distribution may be considered a return of capital for tax purposes. Additional information regarding return of capital distributions is available at Williams%26rsquo%3B+investor+relations+website.



Williams has paid a common stock dividend every quarter since 1974.



About Williams


Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide including Transco, the nations largest volume and fastest growing pipeline and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. www.williams.com



Portions of this document may constitute forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Although the company believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Any such statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in the companys annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

