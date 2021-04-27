NICE Positioned Furthest and Highest in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management





NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management report for the 13th consecutive year. NICE is positioned highest on the 'Completeness of Vision' and furthest on the 'Ability to Execute' axis, respectively.









NICE is once again the only vendor to be consistently named a Leader by Gartner across both their Magic+Quadrant+for+Contact+Center+as+a+Service%2C+North+America report2 published in November 2020, and Magic Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management report.









Enabling agents, part of the anywhere workforce, to serve customers with its unified suite of best-in-class cloud WEM solutions, NICE believes empowers a digital and flexible staff. With the use of analytics, AI and automation, which are embedded across the entire suite, NICE enables better management of the evolving relationship between customers, employees and technologies.









Barry Cooper, President, NICE Workforce & Customer Experience Group, said, 2020 re-defined the fundamentals of customer service and at the same time, organizations experienced an unprecedented surge in volume and a dramatic shift to digital interactions. Being successful in this transformative time while managing a remote workforce can only be tackled with the most extreme agility fuelled by smart AI, and automation, and with an infrastructure that allows rapid innovation. NICEs Agile CXone WEM allows organizations around the world to be there for their end customers and employees, driving extraordinary experiences while making sure they are ready for the new normal in 2021 and beyond.









Defining a Leader





The annual Gartner Inc. report offers a comprehensive look at the WEM marketplace as well as a snapshot of the vendors in it via its Magic Quadrant, which positions companies in one of the four quadrants, one of which is the Leaders quadrant. The analyst firm states that "Leaders provide functionally broad and deep WEM solutions that can be deployed and supported globally. Their software is suitable for enterprises of all sizes and complexity, and they have broad industry coverage. Their revenue is strong and new references are readily available."1









1 Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management, Jim Davies, Jim Robinson, 26 April 2021.





2 Referred to as NICE inContact in the Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America, published November 13, 2020.









2021-2017: recognized by the name NICE





2008-2015: Nice Systems





Report renamed:





2017-2021: Magic Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management





2014-2015: Magic Quadrant for Customer Engagement Center Workforce Optimization





2008-2013: Magic Quadrant for Contact Center Workforce Optimization









