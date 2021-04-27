Logo
18 person advisor team at UBS named to Barron's Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams list

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image



UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that Wickham+Cash+Partners, a Private Wealth team in the firms Northeast Private Wealth Management market, has been named to the Barrons Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams list for 2021. The 18 person, Charlotte-based team is led by advisors Mitchell Wickham, Greg Cash, Ron Bryson, North Moore, Trevor Hoke and Ray Evans.



With over 200 years of collective experience and drawing on the powerful global resources of UBS, Wickham Cash Partners 60 year legacy is built on the foundation of their commitment to serve each client using comprehensive solutions focused on targeted results, delivered through a dedicated service model.



"We are extremely proud of the Wickham Cash Partners team for this accomplishment, said Julie Fox, Northeast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. This team is one of the leading private wealth teams in the country, and it is gratifying to see their hard work and dedication to clients recognized throughout the industry.



This years Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams list highlights teams that specialize in serving individuals and families. The teams are ranked on a variety of factors, including the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases.



For the full list and further information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.barrons.com%2Freport%2Ftop-financial-advisors%2Fprivate-wealth.



Notes to Editors



About UBS Global Wealth Management



As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.



About UBS



UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.



UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).



UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.



Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

