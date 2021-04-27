18 person advisor team at UBS named to Barron's Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams list





UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that Wickham+Cash+Partners, a Private Wealth team in the firms Northeast Private Wealth Management market, has been named to the Barrons Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams list for 2021. The 18 person, Charlotte-based team is led by advisors Mitchell Wickham, Greg Cash, Ron Bryson, North Moore, Trevor Hoke and Ray Evans.









With over 200 years of collective experience and drawing on the powerful global resources of UBS, Wickham Cash Partners 60 year legacy is built on the foundation of their commitment to serve each client using comprehensive solutions focused on targeted results, delivered through a dedicated service model.









"We are extremely proud of the Wickham Cash Partners team for this accomplishment, said Julie Fox, Northeast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. This team is one of the leading private wealth teams in the country, and it is gratifying to see their hard work and dedication to clients recognized throughout the industry.









This years Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams list highlights teams that specialize in serving individuals and families. The teams are ranked on a variety of factors, including the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases.









For the full list and further information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.barrons.com%2Freport%2Ftop-financial-advisors%2Fprivate-wealth.









