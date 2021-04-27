Boston Private Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Shareholders to May 4, 2021





Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH) (Boston Private), a leading provider of integrated wealth management, trust and banking services to individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits, today announced that it has convened and adjourned, without conducting any other business, the special meeting of shareholders, scheduled to occur at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on April 27, 2021, until 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on May 4, 2021, the earliest available date for an adjourned virtual meeting.









The adjournment is intended to provide Boston Private with more time to solicit additional proxies from shareholders to approve the merger agreement with SVB Financial Group and to give Boston Private shareholders additional time to consider information related to the transaction, including recent information regarding Boston Privates and SVB Financials operating results.









The overwhelming majority of votes cast to date support the transaction.









The reconvened special meeting will be held solely via live webcast and there will not be a physical meeting location. Boston Private shareholders will be able to attend the special meeting online by visiting www.cesonlineservices.com%2Fbpfh21_vm.









Boston Private shareholders seeking copies of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus or with questions about the special meeting may contact the Companys proxy solicitor, Innisfree M&A Incorporated by calling toll-free at (877) 800-5187, or for banks and brokers, collect at (212) 750-5833. The record date for Boston Private shareholders entitled to vote at the special meeting remains March 15, 2021.









About Boston Private









Boston Private is a leading provider of integrated wealth management, trust and banking services to individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits. For more than 30 years, Boston Private has delivered comprehensive advice coupled with deep technical expertise to help clients simplify their lives and achieve their goals. The firm offers the capabilities of a large institution with the superior service of a boutique firm to clients across the United States. Boston Private is the corporate brand of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH). For more information, visit www.bostonprivate.com.









Advisors









Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal counsel to Boston Private and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as financial advisor to Boston Private.









This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to SVB Financial Groups (SVB Financial) and/or Boston Privates expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as believe, expect, anticipate, intend, target, estimate, continue, positions, prospects or potential, by future conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may, or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no duty to update forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from current projections. In addition to factors previously disclosed in SVB Financials and Boston Privates reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: ability to obtain regulatory approvals and meet other closing conditions to the merger, including approval by Boston Privates shareholders on the expected terms and schedule; delay in closing the merger; the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be instituted against SVB Financial or Boston Private; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the right of one or both parties to terminate the merger agreement providing for the merger; difficulties and delays in integrating Boston Privates business or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits; business disruption following the merger; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; the inability to retain existing Boston Private clients; the inability to retain Boston Private employees; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; economic conditions; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and other actions of the Federal Reserve Board and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; and the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on SVB Financials and/or Boston Privates businesses, the ability to complete the proposed merger and/or any of the other foregoing risks. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.









In connection with the proposed merger, SVB Financial has filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 that includes the proxy statement of Boston Private and a prospectus of SVB Financial. The registration statement on Form S-4, as amended, was declared effective by the SEC on March 17, 2021, and Boston Private commenced mailing of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus to its shareholders on or about March 19, 2021. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS OF BOSTON PRIVATE ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE MERGER AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.









A free copy of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other filings containing information about SVB Financial and Boston Private, may be obtained at the SECs Internet site (http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov). Copies of documents filed with the SEC by SVB Financial will be made available free of charge on SVB Financials website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.svb.com or by contacting SVB Financials Investor Relations department at 408.654.7400; 3005 Tasman Drive, Santa Clara, CA 95054; or [email protected]. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Boston Private will be made available free of charge on Boston Privates website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.bostonprivate.com or by contacting Boston Privates Investor Relations department at 617.912.4386; 10 Post Office Square, Boston, MA 02109; or [email protected].









SVB Financial, Boston Private and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Boston Private in connection with the proposed merger. Information about the directors and executive officers of SVB Financial is set forth in the proxy statement for SVB Financials 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 4, 2021, and other documents filed by SVB Financial with the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of Boston Private is set forth in Boston Privates Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as amended, and other documents filed by Boston Private with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of those participants and other persons who may be deemed participants in the transaction may be obtained by reading the definitive proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed merger. Free copies of this document may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.





