MMI Expands Outreach to Latinx Community with Grant from JPMorgan Chase

Sugar Land, TX, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Money Management International (MMI) is excited to announce it has been awarded a grant from JPMorgan Chase to promote and expand its services to the Latinx Community.

The grant comes at a critical time. According to a recent NPR poll, at least 72 percent of Latino households are facing serious financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MMI will use the funds to help improve the financial health of more Hispanic clients.

In 2020, MMI conducted almost 7,000 counseling sessions in Spanish and more than 21,000 clients self-identified as Hispanic, an increase of 10% from 2019. Project Porchlight, MMIs post-disaster financial recovery solution for individuals and families affected by natural disasters, including the COVID-19 pandemic, saw a 92% increase in participants who self-identify as Hispanic. And the increased demand for Hispanic clients continues this year with an astronomical 777% increase in Project Porchlight sessions comparing Q1 2020 to 2021.

This generous grant comes at a critical time because we know the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted minority communities, said Emanuel Rivero, Director of MMIs award-winning Hispanic Centers for Financial Excellence in Atlanta and Miami. Were proud MMI was the first nonprofit consumer credit counseling agency to offer assistance in Spanish 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and this grant will allow us to reach even more clients.

This generous grant will enable MMI to advance and amplify its Spanish-language website, es.moneymanagement.org as well as:

Produce mobile-friendly Spanish content and enhance the ability of Latinx consumers to connect with a counselor immediately or request a call online.

Create additional educational workshops and video content on a variety of personal finance topics relevant to the Latinx community, including understanding the U.S. financial system, credit, debt, budgeting, fair housing, disaster recovery, and more.

Expand web-based marketing practices to increase MMIs reach to Hispanic communities, allowing the nonprofit to serve more financially distressed Hispanic families.

MMI and its Clearpoint division have a long history of serving the Latinx community, said Jim Triggs, President and CEO of MMI. This particular grant will go a long way in continuing our outreach to this growing community. We are honored JPMorgan Chase entrusted us to help carry out their mission of breaking down barriers to opportunity and creating an economy that works for more people.

