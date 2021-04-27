MMI Expands Outreach to Latinx Community with Grant from JPMorgan Chase

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

MMI Expands Outreach to Latinx Community with Grant from JPMorgan Chase

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Sugar Land, TX, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Money Management International (MMI) is excited to announce it has been awarded a grant from JPMorgan Chase to promote and expand its services to the Latinx Community.

The grant comes at a critical time. According to a recent NPR poll, at least 72 percent of Latino households are facing serious financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MMI will use the funds to help improve the financial health of more Hispanic clients.

In 2020, MMI conducted almost 7,000 counseling sessions in Spanish and more than 21,000 clients self-identified as Hispanic, an increase of 10% from 2019. Project Porchlight, MMIs post-disaster financial recovery solution for individuals and families affected by natural disasters, including the COVID-19 pandemic, saw a 92% increase in participants who self-identify as Hispanic. And the increased demand for Hispanic clients continues this year with an astronomical 777% increase in Project Porchlight sessions comparing Q1 2020 to 2021.

This generous grant comes at a critical time because we know the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted minority communities, said Emanuel Rivero, Director of MMIs award-winning Hispanic Centers for Financial Excellence in Atlanta and Miami. Were proud MMI was the first nonprofit consumer credit counseling agency to offer assistance in Spanish 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and this grant will allow us to reach even more clients.

This generous grant will enable MMI to advance and amplify its Spanish-language website, es.moneymanagement.org as well as:

  • Produce mobile-friendly Spanish content and enhance the ability of Latinx consumers to connect with a counselor immediately or request a call online.
  • Create additional educational workshops and video content on a variety of personal finance topics relevant to the Latinx community, including understanding the U.S. financial system, credit, debt, budgeting, fair housing, disaster recovery, and more.
  • Expand web-based marketing practices to increase MMIs reach to Hispanic communities, allowing the nonprofit to serve more financially distressed Hispanic families.

MMI and its Clearpoint division have a long history of serving the Latinx community, said Jim Triggs, President and CEO of MMI. This particular grant will go a long way in continuing our outreach to this growing community. We are honored JPMorgan Chase entrusted us to help carry out their mission of breaking down barriers to opportunity and creating an economy that works for more people.

MoneyManagement.org expert available for interview:
Emanuel Rivero, Director of MMIs Hispanic Centers for Financial Excellence, 713.394.3200 x7216 [email protected]

About MMI
Money Management International (MMI), formerly Consumer Credit Counseling Service, is changing how America overcomes financial challenges. MMI helps create, restore, and maintain a life of financial wellness through empowered choices. For over 60 years, our clients have achieved financial confidence through nonprofit programs that educate, motivate, and liberate. MMI inspires action by delivering expert professional guidance and timely solutions aligned with our client's goals. Experiencing a financial challenge? Find your solution 24/7 at 866.864.8995 and MoneyManagement.org.

About JPMorgan Chase
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the worlds most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

ti?nf=ODIyNDY5MyM0MTQyMDE4IzIyMDg0NTA=
37c92b5a-1bb5-411c-94f0-b7fb616eb4f6
Thomas NitzscheMoney Management [email protected]
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0 responses
Author's Avatar
The author has not write a description yet...