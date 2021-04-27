Logo
Yellow Boosts Fleet, Deploys More Than 1,200 New, State-of-the-Art Peterbilt Tractors on The Road

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation ( YELL) is proud to announce the purchase of more than 1,200 new tractors from Peterbilt Motors Company. The new equipment, Peterbilts flagship Model 579 Day Cab, is coming off their Denton, Texas assembly line daily and is making its way to Yellow facilities and drivers across the country.

Im thrilled to provide this brand-new equipment to our drivers and buy it from a great American company. We are proud to refresh and modernize much of our fleet, said Yellow Chief Executive Officer Darren Hawkins. This is not only a boost for our employees but its a win for the economy and Americas frontline workers.

In the first quarter of 2021, Yellow took delivery of more than 1,100 tractors, 1,600 trailers and 140 containers. The Companys capital expenditures in 2021 are expected to pump at least $450 million into the U.S. economy.

Its an honor to work with Yellow as they begin the process of refreshing their fleet. The Peterbilt Model 579 Day Cab with PACCAR MX Engine and PACCAR transmission is a perfect truck for their applications, said Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president.

The new equipment will upgrade Yellows aging tractor fleet. The oldest pieces of equipment will be among the first to retire.

This is much needed and rolling off the Peterbilt assembly line at just the right time, said Yellow Vice President of Equipment Joe Sturtz. Pristine equipment will strengthen customer service and reduce downtime. The new tractors and trailers are more fuel efficient with industry-leading fuel economy standards. That is essential for cost savings while helping to ensure that we are good stewards of the environment, said Sturtz.

The Peterbilt 579 Day Cab also includes innovative safety features, such as collision mitigation radar, which keeps drivers alert to changing conditions, and infra-red exterior lighting that adapts to weather. Advanced lane departure technology helps maintain a tractors position on the road.

Yellow Vice President of Safety Tamara Jalving explained, Using technology to support safe driving enables us to create an environment that is beneficial for our drivers and the motoring public. Combined, these features are essential components of our overall safety strategy which will now match our award-winning drivers with the best equipment on the road.

Yellows Dallas distribution center will be among the first Yellow facilities to receive the new tractors. Yellow city driver Greg Dam, a 35-year veteran of the company, was the first of many Yellow employees who will drive the new equipment.

As Peterbilts Denton, Texas plant manager Tina Albert handed the keys to Dam, she thanked him for his work throughout the pandemic. We want to salute our truckers, Americas front-line workers. Congratulations! she said.

This is quite a moment, said Dam. With a big smile on his face, he thanked Albert, climbed into the cab and blew the horn as he drove off the assembly line to applause from Peterbilt and Yellow employees.

About Yellow Corporation
Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.

Media Contacts: Mike Kelley
913-696-6121Heather Nauert
[email protected][email protected]
Investor Contact: Tony Carreo
913-696-6108
[email protected]

Two photo accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01bcf69e-408d-447f-a593-de4683ccf2ed
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/732424cb-9d1d-49f3-8335-837a2a84ae71

