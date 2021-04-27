Logo
Chipotle Invites Fans To Thank Healthcare Professionals, Pledges 250,000 Free Burritos

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Brand launches limited edition egift card with 10% match donated to the American Nurses Foundation

PR Newswire

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 27, 2021

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is giving away 250,000 burritos to healthcare heroes and inviting fans to thank medical professionals in their community through a virtual thank you wall that will live on https://giving.chipotle.com/healthcareheroes

Chipotle thanks healthcare heroes with 250,000 free burritos

Fans can comment with a message of appreciation and tag a healthcare hero on Chipotle's social posts:

Medical professionals can sign up to receive a free burrito starting at 10am PT on Thursday, April 29th, at https://giving.chipotle.com/healthcareheroes.

"Given the events of the past year, we are once again bringing our fans together to show appreciation for the heroic efforts of the healthcare community," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer.

Chipotle is also launching a new egift card program that will support healthcare workers. Beginning April 28, the brand will match 10% of special egift card purchases and donate the funds to the American Nurses Foundation, which is the charitable and philanthropic arm of the American Nurses Association (ANA), with the mission to transform the nation's health through the power of nursing. The Foundation supports research, education, and scholarships, which improve health, wellness, and patient care.

The last day to purchase the healthcare egift card is May 9, 2021. Purchaser receives the full value of the egift card. Proceeds will be based on specific healthcare egift card denominations available via chipotle.com/gifts-and-gear. The donation amount will be 10% of sales with a minimum guarantee of $5,000, and maximum donation of $250,000.

In 2020, Chipotle helped fuel frontline workers by donating a total of 200,000 burritos to healthcare facilities across the country. The brand also launched an egift card program that donated 10% of egift card purchases to Direct Relief, an organization working to provide personal protective equipment and essential medical items to healthcare workers in the U.S. and around the world.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,800 restaurants as of March 31, 2021, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With over 97,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Logo (PRNewsfoto/Chipotle Mexican Grill)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipotle-invites-fans-to-thank-healthcare-professionals-pledges-250-000-free-burritos-301278172.html

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

