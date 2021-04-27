Chili's Launches "Hide and Cinco" Scavenger Hunt for Cinco de Mayo

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Chili's Launches "Hide and Cinco" Scavenger Hunt for Cinco de Mayo

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

25 piatas are hidden in five cities across the nation filled with a $500 Chili's gift card and exclusive brand merch

PR Newswire

DALLAS, April 27, 2021

DALLAS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grab your family and friends and get ready to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the 'rita experts! Because ready or not, here comes Chili's Grill & Bar with a new game "Hide and Cinco." That's right, we here at Chili's have hidden five piatas in five cities across the country and we want YOU, our Guests, to find them! That's five piatas in each of the five cities, meaning there will be 25 lucky winners. Each piata is filled with a $500 Chili's gift card and exclusive brand merch; so exclusive that we're not even going to tell you what it is.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8670258-chilis-hide-and-cinco-de-mayo-deals/

Were serving up five celebration-worthy deals for $5 on some of our most popular drinks, including our Presidente Margarita, Cheers to Patrn, Cuervo Blue and Frose ritas, and select draft imports.

Here's how to play:

1. Follow Chili's on Instagram or Twitter.

2. Pick the city closest to you:

  • Atlanta
  • Las Vegas
  • Nashville, Tenn.
  • San Antonio
  • Tampa, Fla.

3. On Cinco de Mayo Wednesday, May 5 keep a close eye on Chili's Instagram and Twitter pages for clues that will be released starting at 9 a.m. CT (hint: turn your notifications on so you don't miss any!). Follow along closely because we'll release a code word you'll need to unlock the piata upon finding it.

4. The first five Guests to find the five piatas in each of the five cities and say the code word correctly to the on-site Chili's ambassador, wins!

5. Take your winnings to a Chili's near you and Cinco with the 'rita experts.

Here's how to Cinco with the 'rita experts on May 5:

If you don't live in a participating city, don't win or choose not to play "Hide and Cinco," don't worry because you can still Cinco with the 'rita experts on May 5. We're serving up five celebration-worthy deals for only $5 on some of our most popular drinks, including our Presidente Margarita, Cheers to Patrn, Cuervo Blue and Frose 'ritas, and select draft imports. All available at participating restaurants for dine-in or to-go for Guests 21 and older. And Guests who order one of these deals to-go will receive a free commemorative sticker while supplies last.

"After more than a year of virtual meetings, events, happy hours and gatherings and with COVID-19 restrictions lifting we wanted to create an activity that encourages our Guests to safely get outside and enjoy Cinco de Mayo," said Michael Breed, vice president of marketing at Chili's. "With immersive events and activities re-emerging, we knew we had an opportunity to do something fun, and we're ready and excited to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with our Guests!"

Get ready to get the fiesta started with us on May 5, because we're already counting 1, 2, 3

You can find more information about the "Hide and Cinco" scavenger hunt, our fiesta-worthy deals and a Chili's near you here.

Must be 21 or older to purchase alcoholic beverages. Offers available at participating restaurants.

About Chili's Grill & Bar
Hi, welcome to Chili's! We're a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT). We're known for our big mouth burgers, Texas-sized ribs, full-on sizzling fajitas and hand-shaken margaritas. We take our food seriously but not ourselves because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Our passion is making every Guest feel special, and every day, our ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across our more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories. And Chili's cares. We host local Give Back Events to support kids, education and hunger, and have raised more than $70 million through our annual Create-A-Pepper campaign benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, because giving back is a big part of who we are. Find more information about us at www.chilis.com, follow us on Twitter or Instagram, like us on Facebook @Chilis or join us on TikTok @chilisofficial.

Guests who order one of the drink deals to-go will receive a free commemorative sticker while supplies last.
Grab your friends and family and celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Chilis.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chilis-launches-hide-and-cinco-scavenger-hunt-for-cinco-de-mayo-301277411.html

SOURCE Chili's Grill & Bar

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0 responses
Author's Avatar
The author has not write a description yet...