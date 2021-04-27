Logo
Caesarstone is a Sleeper Stock In a Hot Housing Market

Caesarstone has a strong balance sheet, but has lagged behind a hot market. Its is showing signs of waking up.

Author's Avatar
Praveen Chawla
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Caesarstone Ltd (

CSTE, Financial) is an Israel based multi-national manufacturer of engineered quartz surfaces. Caesarstone was started in a Kibbutz, a collectivist Israeli community called Sdot-Yam. Its products primarily include engineered quartz and porcelain slabs, which are used as kitchen countertops in renovation & remodeling, and residential construction. The slabs have other applications, including vanity tops, wall panels, backsplashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications. The company sells its products under the Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone geographical segments are United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Israel, and EMEA(Europe, Middle East, Africa). Total Addresable Market for countertops exceeds $100 Billion.

Caesarstone, which pioneered the quartz countertop market was a high flier at one time with the stock trading at ~70. It was subject of a short selling attack and this coupled with fading profit margins caused investors to lose faith in the stock. However now the stock appears to be recovering. With strong housing market in the US, the stock looks like its on its way up. Financial results were quite encouraging last year in spite of Covid. Revenue was up 2.3% on Y/Y. It rang in sales of $486M and Adj. EBITDA 1 of $62M in 2020. The worldwide counter top market is very large.

7d8cc647e4cf512d2bfa02486d5ccadc.png

It has recently made a couple of acquisitions, the first one is Lioli, an India-based producer of porcelain slabs and the company's first step in an effort to become leading premium, multi-material player. The acquisition complements established presence in engineered quartz surfaces. Porcelain represents one of the fastest growing countertop categories and the company can leverage synergies through its global sales force and supply chain. Lioli products are to become available in 2021 under the Caesarstone brand. It has also acquired Omicron Granite and Tile based supplier based in Pompano Beach, Florida. Omicron owns and operates 17 showrooms and indoor warehouses and will augment Caesarstone's existing network with strategically located distribution centers throughout U.S. Market and it establishes a path to increase market share with a more direct approach to end markets.

The company has a strong balance sheet with minimal debt and a Net Cash Position $110.6M. The company is free cash flow positive and generated $27 million free cash flow last year.

Click for larger image

Profitability appears to be stabilizing after several years of decline.

US housing starts have regained momentum post covid and now hitting 10 year highs. This should bode well for the counter top market for both new construction and remodels. Low mortgage interest rates should continue driving the market forward in the US and Canada.

1608c039c2acdc7bad460e8eeee6e086.png

Gurufocus indicates that the company is trading close to its tangible book value, so downside is limited. The stock is undervalued on Projected FCF basis. The Projected FCF value is $20.51. The projected FCF method has been developed by Gurufocus to value companies with erratic cash flows. It is a modified discounted cash flow method which uses normalized Free Cash Flow and book value as input.

Conclusion

Caesarstone is an intriguing stock a play on the housing industry. Most of the housing industry is on fire, however inexplicably this company is lagging. The balance sheet is solid and I think its just a matter of time before tail winds push it along as well. My 12 - 18 month target for Caesarstone is $20.

Disclosure: The author has no position in Caesarstone but is considering a long position.

Author's Avatar
I am a full-time investor now, investing my own money. I spent most of my working life in the pharmaceutical industry.