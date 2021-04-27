Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. Buys Etsy Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportun

New Purchases: AGGY, DEM, GSBD, USFR, TPR, DXJ, FIVG, SIVB, BLOK, CFB, DISCA, LUMN, RPV, SKLZ, ABNB, WRE, IVOL, ARNC, QS, ROOT, SNOW, BTWN, APHA, CCIV, FUTU, TLRY, DBX, IR, BGIO, PFGC, BC, IYG, SH, SCHA, PRFZ, PHO, OIH, KBE, IYT, IYM, BLV, IDV, FXO, DWAS, DBEF, DBC, CPER, CMF, PPL, WY, WAB, TRMB, SPWR, SCKT, SPG, RIO, POWW, PXD, WOR, ODFL, NUE, LEN, GRMN, GME, EXPD, EXPE, EXAS, AME, INSI, NUO, HOMB, EDU, NWSA, BGS, FPF, PNR, NEV, CEM, XXII, ADMA, CHEK, PSLV, NAKD, PTE, NAT, NVIV, ISR, HROW, CLNE, AVXL, EYES, SYN,

ETSY, RSP, FXD, GEM, SPY, VYM, FYX, FIXD, ARKK, RDVY, HD, XLF, FXN, IJH, TIP, VOO, PGR, ARKG, IUSV, IVV, XLB, BAC, FDL, FMB, SPSM, VTV, VWO, FAST, UPS, FSK, BOTZ, IEMG, IJR, ITE, VIAC, CLX, SPGI, INSG, CVE, HWM, PLTR, FGD, FNX, FXH, IVE, SDIV, SPYV, TAN, VCR, VXUS, INTC, ICE, NVDA, PENN, DIS, BME, DG, ABBV, NIO, ARKW, FMHI, FXL, IVW, IYW, SHYG, SMH, SPAB, SPTS, VIG, ABT, AMRN, AMT, IVZ, BP, CCL, CAT, CLF, STZ, GLW, DHR, DE, EMN, XOM, GS, HUBB, INTU, JPM, KLAC, LRCX, MGM, MRK, MPWR, PFE, SHW, TROW, TGT, VRTX, WMT, ZBRA, ET, BHK, BBN, GM, EXPI, APTV, PDI, PCI, GOOG, IIPR, DOW, UBER, LI, AMLP, BNDX, BOND, CIBR, DIA, DTD, EFA, FBND, FIW, FUMB, HACK, HYLS, IAU, ICLN, ISTB, JETS, LIT, MDYG, MILN, MMIN, MTUM, QCLN, QYLD, SCHG, SCHX, SPHD, SPIP, SPMD, SPYD, VB, VCIT, VHT, VNQ, VO, VONG, VOX, VTEB, XBI, XLY, AMD, A, AON, ATR, ACGL, ADM, ARCC, ARWR, AZN, BDX, BA, BSX, BF.B, CBRE, INUV, CHRW, CVU, CASY, FIS, CRL, CME, CHD, CI, CINF, CMCSA, CMI, DEO, LLY, EMR, EXC, FDS, FITB, FE, FCX, GE, GPC, GBCI, MNST, HPQ, HUM, HBAN, ITW, INO, ISRG, JBHT, JKHY, JCI, K, KEY, LAMR, MTB, MRO, MPW, MDT, MCHP, MU, MIND, MS, MSI, VTRS, NDAQ, NOK, ES, PCAR, PPG, PH, PNW, PII, PB, PRU, PSA, RCL, STX, SCI, TRV, STE, SYK, TSM, TTWO, AXON, TMO, GL, TD, TSCO, WEN, UNP, URI, X, VLO, VOD, WYNN, XLNX, CLMT, GAB, USA, CHI, MUI, CHY, JPC, NVG, PCN, PTY, HYT, FTF, GDV, UTF, ETO, EOI, EOS, MA, HTGC, LDOS, PRTS, BR, DAL, JAZZ, CHW, DFS, TEL, AWK, CPG, GTE, AVGO, GNRC, NBB, TMDI, FBHS, ZNGA, ENPH, MPLX, NCLH, BIT, SESN, NEP, SEDG, TEAM, RA, JCO, VERI, ROKU, STNE, UTZ, JMIA, PINS, FSLY, CRWD, ORCC, PTON, IAC, DKNG, PSTH, FSR, ACWV, AOA, BAB, CBND, DVY, DWLD, EEM, EES, ESGD, ESPO, FAN, FEX, FINX, FPX, FTA, FTC, FTEC, GLD, GLTR, HYLB, IAGG, IBUY, IEI, IJS, IOO, IWN, IWP, IWS, IXN, IXUS, IYH, JPST, KRE, LGLV, MBB, MINT, MUB, NEAR, PALL, PBE, PGX, SCHD, SCHF, SCHV, SHM, SLY, SLYG, SMMU, SOXX, SPSB, SRLN, SRVR, SUB, SUSA, TDIV, USHY, USIG, VBR, VDC, VFH, VGT, VNLA, VOE, VOOG, VOT, VPU, VT, VTWO, XHE, XLRE, XT, Reduced Positions: AGG, VCSH, VXF, AAPL, FB, LMBS, BND, XEL, DLN, EFAV, IWF, SPLV, GBIL, MJ, QQQ, XLV, IBM, DON, FVD, PCY, FTCS, QQEW, SPYG, KO, QCOM, CRM, SHOP, GLDM, QUAL, SPLG, XLC, FDX, DES, FDN, MDY, QTEC, TLT, VEA, ALGN, AJG, BMY, D, GPS, LB, MAR, ORCL, PEP, NUV, ULTA, BCX, SQ, IGIB, FTSM, IJT, SHY, SPEM, SPTM, VGSH, VTI, PLD, T, APD, MO, APH, CBSH, DHI, DLR, EQIX, GILD, HEI, KMB, MMP, MKC, MCD, OKE, O, RSG, SRE, SNA, UAL, VFC, VZ, WBA, WSO, WEC, AAWW, NCA, JPS, HPS, NAD, EVT, BX, MAIN, V, MTT, TSLA, VAC, ZTS, TWTR, VNOM, BABA, STOR, TDOC, TTD, SNAP, AFIN, DOCU, FSKR, BSCM, DGRO, DGRW, EEMV, EMB, FBT, FPE, GSY, IBB, IGV, IHI, ITA, ITOT, IUSG, IWD, IWM, IYF, LQD, PFF, SCHE, SLV, SPDW, TOTL, USMV, XHB, DDD, MMM, CB, ASML, ATVI, AFL, AGYS, ALXN, AB, ALL, AEP, AMP, NLY, AMAT, WTRG, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BK, BAX, BBY, BIIB, BLK, CBRL, CVS, CP, KMX, CAH, FUN, SCHW, LNG, CTAS, CSCO, C, CL, COP, ED, CCI, DLTR, DOV, DD, ETN, EW, EA, ENB, ETR, EPD, FNB, FHI, F, BEN, GD, GIS, GSK, GT, LHX, HSY, HOLX, MTCH, ITT, IDXX, IFF, IP, SJM, J, MDLZ, KR, LVS, LECO, LMT, MCK, MET, NEM, NOC, NVS, OHI, PAYX, PAA, PLUG, BKNG, PSEC, PHM, RPM, ROK, RDS.A, SMG, SIRI, SWKS, SWK, SYY, OXSQ, USB, UL, RTX, UNH, VTR, WPC, WM, WSBC, WMB, YUM, ZBH, TDG, RDS.B, CEF, RVT, BIF, RQI, EAD, EFR, PFN, BXMX, GGN, IGD, ETB, BDJ, ETW, TMUS, LULU, ETJ, VMW, SRNE, PM, CDNA, BUD, WKHS, STWD, IOVA, FTNT, PHYS, KKR, LYB, NXPI, COR, BAH, LPLA, KMI, APO, MPC, HZNP, XYL, PSX, NOW, PANW, BTT, FANG, WDAY, ETX, HASI, DSL, IQV, TSC, NRZ, ALLE, CGC, TMST, HUBS, KEYS, QSR, KHC, OLLI, UA, CRON, TWLO, CRSP, GRWG, YUMC, OKTA, CGBD, ZS, TCDA, SONO, GH, DELL, ZM, CTVA, CHWY, CARR, OTIS, RKT, ACWI, ACWX, ANGL, AOR, BIV, BSJL, BSV, IGSB, DFE, DNL, DUSA, EFG, ESGU, EWJ, FDIS, FFTY, FLOT, FTSL, FXG, FXR, GDX, GOVT, GSLC, HDV, ICF, IDU, IEF, IGF, IGM, IJJ, ITB, IWO, IWY, IYR, JNK, OUSA, PGF, PKW, PRF, PTF, PWB, REGL, SDOG, SDY, SPIB, UGA, VDE, VEU, VGIT, VIS, VLUE, XLU, XMLV, XMMO, XSLV,

Beachwood, OH, based Investment company Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. Current Portfolio ) buys Etsy Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Xcel Energy Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD.. As of 2021Q1, Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. owns 1005 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 374,656 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 385,628 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,026,233 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,259 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 780,544 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4%

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 134,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.45 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.754600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 55,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.54 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $19.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 126,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.108200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 72,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.49 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $59.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.950100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 42,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 6259.27%. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $208.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 152,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 62.06%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 252,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 2071.32%. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $56.17. The stock is now traded at around $61.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 161,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E by 47.07%. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $40.09. The stock is now traded at around $40.758600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 352,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP by 378.88%. The purchase prices were between $76.05 and $96.05, with an estimated average price of $87.79. The stock is now traded at around $93.431400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 54,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 43.32%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.236100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 245,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $47.38 and $55.51, with an estimated average price of $51.93.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $122.77 and $144.71, with an estimated average price of $134.61.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc. The sale prices were between $129.14 and $161.92, with an estimated average price of $143.99.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.65 and $16.5, with an estimated average price of $16.11.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opp Fund. The sale prices were between $14.04 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $14.37.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. reduced to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.82%. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. still held 144,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.67%. The sale prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. still held 130,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. reduced to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 34.17%. The sale prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. still held 134,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.67%. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38. The stock is now traded at around $74.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. still held 35,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. reduced to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 57.79%. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18. The stock is now traded at around $70.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. still held 29,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.04%. The sale prices were between $53.77 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $56.03. The stock is now traded at around $60.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. still held 87,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.