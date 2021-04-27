Concorde Asset Management, LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, AT&T Inc, Altria Group Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

- New Purchases: IUSB, BGS, EFV, BBDC, BCE, HRB, BKH, IRM, O, TRP, PPL, XLI, GBDC, GSK, ENB, XLF, BTI, VHT, TU, XLU, ITOT, PSEC, EIX, ABBV, GDX, ORAN, SCHD, ARKK, SPLV, RSP, XLE, GDXJ, PKW, PAYC, XLB, HEI, RPRX, ZTS, STMP, IGM, STWD, CRWD, BSY, PINS, AMD, TRU, PMT, MSOS, RC, SLRC, NEE, INTU, ESTC, FSLY, FSKR, ADBE, PLTR, NICE, GM, ARKG, NFLX, ACRE, TRTX, CQQQ, ABR, GAIN, CAT, RDVY, CHMI, ZEN, HQY, DE, INSP, GILD, INTC, TOT, SPYV, SE, LNC, BAC, DIA, ANIX, NRO,
- Added Positions: T, MO, AGNC, CIM, NLY, IJR, MGV, MSFT, FIXD, TIP, TSLA, AAPL, IYE, IJH, GLD, BRT, CMO, FVRR, IVE, XLP, QQQ, NVDA, DXCM, DIS, PEN, AFIN, JPM, BSV, SPY, CLX, BMY, SLV, BNDX, VOO, ABT, HYG, HD, COST, NBEV,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, ESGU, LQD, ESGE, MDB, EFG, GOVT, IHI, MBB, TDOC, ZS, TEAM, CRSP, ETSY, IEFA, VLUE, TTD, APPN, APTS, HUBS, IGSB, IXN, FLGT, ISRG, GRWG, HCAT, FIVN, OKTA, GLOB, WIX, DDOG, IGIB, NVTA, SHOP, MTUM, BP, USMV, LMBS, NOW, FVD, XLK, AMZN, VZ, FLOT, SPIB, FTA, XOM, IWM, XLY, AGG, HYLS, FTCS, PM, JPST, BOND, NEAR, AMGN, VEA, PFF, FDT, FTC, FTSM, KMI, FEM, PG, PFE, VMBS, VO, VWO, CSCO,
- Sold Out: SHYG, IYW, SFIX, PHR, NEO, AKAM, KNSL, ANET, TLT, EMB, IEF, SCHV, HYLB, SPIP, SLQD, NVAX, IGLB, IAU, HYS, FDN, MDYG, FTSL, ANGL, BOMN, VCSH, MUB, SJNK, TCPC,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 16,644 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.82%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 55,265 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.75%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 165,208 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.84%
- iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 70,680 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
- AT&T Inc (T) - 119,850 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 737.35%
Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 70,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in B&G Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.66 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $31.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 83,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 50,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Barings BDC Inc (BBDC)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Barings BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.83 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 230,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BCE Inc (BCE)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BCE Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.38 and $46.11, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $46.611000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 47,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: H&R Block Inc (HRB)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $18.91. The stock is now traded at around $22.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 91,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 737.35%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 119,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 497.31%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 68,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in AGNC Investment Corp by 1132.89%. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $16.16. The stock is now traded at around $17.785800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 139,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chimera Investment Corp (CIM)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Chimera Investment Corp by 74.48%. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $12.99, with an estimated average price of $11.39. The stock is now traded at around $12.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 191,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 403.44%. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $8.47. The stock is now traded at around $8.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 138,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.56%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 30,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $82.36 and $93, with an estimated average price of $87.52.Sold Out: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $46.48 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $70.65.Sold Out: Phreesia Inc (PHR)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Phreesia Inc. The sale prices were between $50.85 and $80.61, with an estimated average price of $63.26.Sold Out: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.56 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $52.19.Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.
