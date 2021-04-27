Concorde Asset Management, LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, AT&T Inc, Altria Group Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Concorde Asset Management, LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, AT&T Inc, Altria Group Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Troy, MI, based Investment company Concorde Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, AT&T Inc, Altria Group Inc, B&G Foods Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, MongoDB Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Concorde Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Concorde Asset Management, LLC owns 202 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Concorde Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/concorde+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Concorde Asset Management, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 16,644 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.82%
  2. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 55,265 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.75%
  3. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 165,208 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.84%
  4. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 70,680 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. AT&T Inc (T) - 119,850 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 737.35%
New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 70,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in B&G Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.66 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $31.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 83,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 50,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Barings BDC Inc (BBDC)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Barings BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.83 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 230,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BCE Inc (BCE)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BCE Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.38 and $46.11, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $46.611000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 47,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: H&R Block Inc (HRB)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $18.91. The stock is now traded at around $22.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 91,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 737.35%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 119,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 497.31%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 68,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in AGNC Investment Corp by 1132.89%. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $16.16. The stock is now traded at around $17.785800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 139,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chimera Investment Corp (CIM)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Chimera Investment Corp by 74.48%. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $12.99, with an estimated average price of $11.39. The stock is now traded at around $12.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 191,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 403.44%. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $8.47. The stock is now traded at around $8.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 138,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.56%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 30,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $82.36 and $93, with an estimated average price of $87.52.

Sold Out: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $46.48 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $70.65.

Sold Out: Phreesia Inc (PHR)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Phreesia Inc. The sale prices were between $50.85 and $80.61, with an estimated average price of $63.26.

Sold Out: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.56 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $52.19.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Concorde Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Concorde Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Concorde Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Concorde Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Concorde Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0 responses
Author's Avatar

insider

The author has not write a description yet...