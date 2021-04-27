Logo
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC Buys PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/minichmacgregor+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC
  1. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 180,553 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.65%
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 117,525 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.22%
  3. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 40,424 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 141,859 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.76%
  5. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC) - 75,138 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46%
New Purchase: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The purchase prices were between $96.75 and $98.81, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $99.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 108,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.92 and $59.08, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $59.037100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 165,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 85,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $15.81, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $12.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 336,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX (FXR)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.405500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 68,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 39,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.76%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 141,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 117,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 29.85%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $86.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 23.56%. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $605.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 52.25%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $150.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 42.56%. The purchase prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16. The stock is now traded at around $93.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.

Sold Out: Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $72.14 and $84.31, with an estimated average price of $79.14.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.

Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

