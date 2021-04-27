MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC Buys PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF

- New Purchases: HYS, IAT, IJR, IEZ, FXR, FLOT, SCHP, RPV, PBS, HD, FCX, VUG,
- Added Positions: VCSH, RSP, MINT, BNDX, SCHG, SHV, SHY, VIGI, QTEC, SPLV, SCHX, AMD, NVDA, IGV, TDG, IYC, JPM, PBW, TSLA, PSI, PSJ, VIS, QQQ, IDXX, GRMN, CDNS, FV, SOXX, DIS, RIG, JNJ, AMZN, IBB, FCEL,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, BOND, SCHO, IWO, SPY, ITB, IYJ, PG, GE, KLAC, UNH, VZ, FXH, SIRI, MSFT, QLD, LMT, GOOGL, PLUG,
- Sold Out: IHI, IAU, FDN, PKW, MTUM, CHD, RPG, PTF, PNQI, PTH, JPST, PYPL, SPXU,
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 180,553 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.65%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 117,525 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.22%
- iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 40,424 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 141,859 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.76%
- First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC) - 75,138 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46%
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The purchase prices were between $96.75 and $98.81, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $99.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 108,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.92 and $59.08, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $59.037100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 165,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 85,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $15.81, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $12.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 336,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX (FXR)
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.405500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 68,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 39,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.76%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 141,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 117,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 29.85%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $86.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 23.56%. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $605.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 52.25%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $150.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 42.56%. The purchase prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16. The stock is now traded at around $93.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.Sold Out: Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $72.14 and $84.31, with an estimated average price of $79.14.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)
MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.92 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $83.44.
